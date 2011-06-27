2019 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible Consumer Reviews
The best sports car for the money!
Car is peppy. Interior noise level is minor for a car of this type. Styling is great! Bose sound system with sub woofer makes listening easy even with top down. Six speed manual is a gem!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesomely fun!
The styling on this car is awesome. It is so fun to drive. We have owned it for three months and have had no problems. My wife is 4’10 and this car is perfect for her. I’m 5’8 and have no problems. The fuel mileage is fantastic. We could not be happier.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Upgraded to a Fiat from a Porsche
I owned and daily drove my Porsche Boxster for 6 years and loved the car. What I didn't love was the price of maintenance, parts, tires, and brakes. The Porsche was a great car, don't get me wrong, but with a Porsche, you are paying for the ability to do 165 mph and everything in the car is designed to that ability (meaning spec tires, brakes, etc. are $$$). And in six years of ownership, I took the car into triple digits only one single time. I paid those prices for a capability I'm never going to use. Meanwhile, this little 124 gives me just as much fun driving dynamic at speeds that won't land me in jail. And the expected maintenance costs should be next to nothing given so much of it under the skin is Mazda. It's nice to not have to spend so much energy worrying about my car ending up costing me more than I can afford to repair. One last thought. Before I owned my Porsche, I drove a Honda S2000. I never thought I'd drive a car with a manual transmission as enjoyable as the S2000. This Fiat comes really close. This is one of the best sticks I've ever driven at any price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun economy car
Owned sports cars for over 50 yrs. and the one thing this car has is fun to drive and good fuel economy in one pkg. had a Maserati spyder and service sucked were as my local mechanic can work on this.
Sponsored cars related to the 124 Spider
Related 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020