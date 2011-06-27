  1. Home
2019 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.8
4 reviews
The best sports car for the money!

Bruce, 01/21/2019
Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Car is peppy. Interior noise level is minor for a car of this type. Styling is great! Bose sound system with sub woofer makes listening easy even with top down. Six speed manual is a gem!

Awesomely fun!

DBolander, 02/25/2019
Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

The styling on this car is awesome. It is so fun to drive. We have owned it for three months and have had no problems. My wife is 4’10 and this car is perfect for her. I’m 5’8 and have no problems. The fuel mileage is fantastic. We could not be happier.

Upgraded to a Fiat from a Porsche

TomBarnard1, 08/01/2019
Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I owned and daily drove my Porsche Boxster for 6 years and loved the car. What I didn't love was the price of maintenance, parts, tires, and brakes. The Porsche was a great car, don't get me wrong, but with a Porsche, you are paying for the ability to do 165 mph and everything in the car is designed to that ability (meaning spec tires, brakes, etc. are $$$). And in six years of ownership, I took the car into triple digits only one single time. I paid those prices for a capability I'm never going to use. Meanwhile, this little 124 gives me just as much fun driving dynamic at speeds that won't land me in jail. And the expected maintenance costs should be next to nothing given so much of it under the skin is Mazda. It's nice to not have to spend so much energy worrying about my car ending up costing me more than I can afford to repair. One last thought. Before I owned my Porsche, I drove a Honda S2000. I never thought I'd drive a car with a manual transmission as enjoyable as the S2000. This Fiat comes really close. This is one of the best sticks I've ever driven at any price.

Fun economy car

Carnut, 11/14/2019
Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Owned sports cars for over 50 yrs. and the one thing this car has is fun to drive and good fuel economy in one pkg. had a Maserati spyder and service sucked were as my local mechanic can work on this.

