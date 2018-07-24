2019 FIAT 124 Spider
What’s new
- The Fiat 124 Spider is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the 124 Spider generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Nimble, lively handling
- Excellent brake and steering feel
- Fast and easy-to-use convertible top
- Abarth trim's sporty experience punches above its weight class
- Frustrating, underperforming automatic transmission
- Cramped interior and limited cargo space
- Loud, rough ride, especially on freeways
- Problematic seating adjustments for taller drivers
Which 124 Spider does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.4 / 10
The original Fiat 124 had all the charm of its rivals from an era that included Alfa Romeo, Lotus, MG and Triumph. They all delivered the classic roadster charm of open-top motoring in a small two-seater. Like its contemporaries, the 124 was also plagued with mechanical gremlins, and when it came to comfort and convenience, it was only a step up from bicycling.
Fast forward to the present day and the recently revived Fiat 124 Spider keeps its charm and minimizes its drawbacks. Much of this has to do with its Japanese DNA. Under the nouveau-retro bodywork are the same underpinnings as the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Fiat does use its own engine and transmission, however, along with unique suspension tuning. For most drivers, the differences in driving dynamics are negligible. That leaves the decision to personal preferences and aesthetics.
Within the Fiat 124 lineup, you have three flavors to choose from: the basic Classica trim, the Lusso with more creature comforts, and the athletic Abarth. They're all fun to drive and engaging, but they're also all limited on passenger and cargo space, have a rough ride, and larger drivers will likely find the seats and cabin in general confining. We're also not fans of the automatic transmission. The manual is not only the best pick for the 124, but it's also one of the best in any class.
If the benefits outweigh the drawbacks for you, either the Miata or the Fiat 124 Spider will keep you happy. Otherwise, we suggest checking out other convertibles such as the Chevy Camaro, the Ford Mustang and the Mini Cooper S.
2019 FIAT 124 Spider models
The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider is available in three trim levels: the relatively bare-bones Classica, the more comprehensively equipped Lusso and the aggressive Abarth. All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 160 horsepower in Classica and Lusso trims and 164 hp in the Abarth, and 184 pound-feet of torque in all three. Power goes to the rear wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.
The Fiat's base Classica trim comes standard with 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, keyless entry, push-button start, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a 3-inch display screen. The Technology Group adds proximity entry and satellite radio. The Urbana Edition adds to the Classica special 17-inch black wheels, foglights, leather and microfiber upholstery, piano black exterior accents, matte gray interior accents, upgraded interior surfaces, and satellite radio.
Moving up to the Lusso trim gets you 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic windshield wipers, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated seats, the same upgraded interior surfaces found in the Urbana Edition, the Technology Group features, and the Mazda-sourced 7-inch infotainment system.
The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth adds to the Lusso's content a performance-tuned suspension and a limited-slip differential, along with a driving mode selector with Sport and Normal modes, leather and microfiber upholstery, a sport steering wheel, and a handful of unique interior and exterior styling cues. Notable Abarth-specific options include Brembo performance brakes and Recaro sport seats featuring a leather and simulated suede upholstery.
Fiat offers several packages for the Lusso and Abarth. The Convenience Group adds blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, and a security alarm. The Navigation & Sound Group adds integrated navigation to the 7-inch infotainment system and a 9-speaker Bose sound system. The Visibility Group adds adaptive LED headlights with washers and LED running lamps.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Fiat 124 Spider Lusso (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current 124 Spider has received some revisions to the distribution of options in its packages. Our findings remain applicable to this year's 124 Spider.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|5.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling7.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position6.5
Roominess5.0
Visibility7.0
Quality7.0
Convertible top8.0
Utility5.0
Small-item storage5.0
Cargo space5.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Car is peppy. Interior noise level is minor for a car of this type. Styling is great! Bose sound system with sub woofer makes listening easy even with top down. Six speed manual is a gem!
This Fiat is actually 70% Mazda Miata. The 30% that Fiat has added is, in my estimation, pure Italian perfection. The head-turning body styling screams "Forza Italia!!!" and the convertible is actually well insulated and easy to operate. The acceleration, while not jarring, is brisk especially when in "Sport Mode". And quite frankly, when the top is down, I really don't want to go too fast because I like to be seen in it. And the Abarth trim exhaust has a wonderful throaty sound to it. The Brembo brake option is wonderful. The Navigation option includes the Bose audio system and the headrest speakers; I'm glad chose it. The vehicle is very tight for a convertible, especially at this price, and the ride very comfortable. The 70% base Mazda gives me the feeling of reliability and craftsmanship and the 30% Fiat has added speaks to me of class, refinement and sexiness. And that for me is a perfect combination. Bravisimo!
The styling on this car is awesome. It is so fun to drive. We have owned it for three months and have had no problems. My wife is 4’10 and this car is perfect for her. I’m 5’8 and have no problems. The fuel mileage is fantastic. We could not be happier.
It is really small! Somehow after you start driving it is irrelevant because its fun. People ask what is that car? Disbelief on their faces when told a Fiat. I have a white one with a wide black stripe and red and black seats. I liked the peppy feel and sound of Abarth and got a leftover 2018 with 19 miles on it fully loaded. It's not super posh but it has most things my last car, an infinity g37 had, except power seats and power hardtop. The Bose sound system is so much fun and loud enough cruising down the road with the top down. I find the wind to be just right and just drove a 400 mile road trip from siesta key to my daughter's college in pure happiness. If you want something fun to drive, enjoy turning heads, driving something different from most cars driving by for a surprisingly fair price take one out for a test drive.
Features & Specs
|Abarth 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$29,290
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lusso 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$27,795
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Classica 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,190
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,185
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 124 Spider safety features:
- Enhanced Accident Response System
- Cuts off fuel to the engine, unlocks doors, flashes hazard lights, and turns on interior lights in the event of an accident.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts you to other vehicles that are lurking in your blind spots.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you of oncoming perpendicular traffic when reversing out of a parking space or driveway.
Fiat 124 Spider vs. the competition
Fiat 124 Spider vs. Mini Convertible
In terms of performance figures, the Mini Cooper S and the Fiat 124 are very similar. They're both lively and fun, but the front-wheel-drive Mini will lack the traditional feel of the rear-wheel-drive Fiat. Both also have plenty of retro appeal since they're reboots of beloved classics, but the Mini is quite a bit more kitschy. The Mini's rear seats may be an enticement, but they're too small for most passengers and better suited to handling trunk overflow.
Fiat 124 Spider vs. Ford Mustang
These are two wildly different themes on the same convertible subject. The Fiat relies on its light weight while the Ford makes up for its heft with more power. The Mustang is far more convenient, with a more usable trunk, almost habitable rear seats and a lot more features overall. When it comes to personality, the Fiat 124 has a strong styling tie to the original, while the Mustang is an evolution over 50 years.
Fiat 124 Spider vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
This isn't an apples-to-oranges comparison but rather a mandarin oranges-to-tangerines comparison. The Fiat 124 is essentially the same as the Miata on which it is based. Sure, there are some minor differences here and there, but you're pretty much getting the same car. Styling will probably have to be the deciding factor, with a more substantial look from the Fiat compared to the Miata's sleeker and trimmed-down appearance.
FAQ
Is the FIAT 124 Spider a good car?
What's new in the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider:
- The Fiat 124 Spider is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the 124 Spider generation introduced for 2017
Is the FIAT 124 Spider reliable?
Is the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 FIAT 124 Spider?
The least-expensive 2019 FIAT 124 Spider is the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,190.
Other versions include:
- Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,290
- Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,795
- Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,190
- Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,185
What are the different models of FIAT 124 Spider?
More about the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider
The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider convertible delivers fun-in-the-sun driving and Italian heritage at a price that's quite reasonable.
The diminutive 124 Spider drop-top is based on Mazda's nearly 30-year-strong paean to small roadsters of yore, the MX-5 Miata. But Fiat didn't just slap a body kit on the Miata and call it a day. The 124 Spider receives a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder Fiat engine that makes more power than Mazda's 1.6-liter unit: 160 horsepower (164 hp in Abarth trim) and 184 pound-feet of torque.
In true sports-car fashion, Fiat made all 124 Spider trims rear-wheel-drive, with a slick six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. A six-speed automatic is an option.
While the Fiat 124 Spider's compact size is certainly part of its appeal — being small and lightweight makes the Fiat feel exceptionally nimble — it is also the cause of some of its biggest compromises. There's little interior room and even less cargo space. Still, buyers may find they're willing to accept those limitations in exchange for the 124's unique driving experience.
The 124 Spider comes in three trim levels: Classica, Lusso and Abarth. The Classica is pretty bare-bones, offering niceties such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, along with air conditioning, cloth seats, and a basic stereo with Bluetooth and a 3-inch display screen. Only one package is available, and it adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and an upgraded infotainment system with a 7-inch screen and satellite radio capability.
Fiat offers the Lusso trim as a sort of luxury variant, with leather seats and automatic climate control, along with the 7-inch infotainment system. For 2018, the Lusso's option packages were rearranged to give buyers more choices. Packages include a nine-speaker Bose stereo, upgrades to adaptive LED headlights, and safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The 124 Abarth is the sportiest version of the 124 Spider lineup, coming standard with a sport suspension and a limited-slip differential, along with unique styling cues both inside and out. It can be upgraded with Brembo brakes, simulated suede seats, and many of the same luxuries and amenities as the Lusso. The Abarth trim, in particular, is an absolute blast to drive if buyers decide they can live with the harsh ride.
Make sure to read Edmunds' full rating and review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Fiat 124 Spider near you
2019 FIAT 124 Spider Overview
The 2019 FIAT 124 Spider is offered in the following submodels: 124 Spider Abarth, 124 Spider Convertible. Available styles include Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 124 Spider 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 124 Spider.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles
