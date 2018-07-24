More about the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider

The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider convertible delivers fun-in-the-sun driving and Italian heritage at a price that's quite reasonable. The diminutive 124 Spider drop-top is based on Mazda's nearly 30-year-strong paean to small roadsters of yore, the MX-5 Miata. But Fiat didn't just slap a body kit on the Miata and call it a day. The 124 Spider receives a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder Fiat engine that makes more power than Mazda's 1.6-liter unit: 160 horsepower (164 hp in Abarth trim) and 184 pound-feet of torque. In true sports-car fashion, Fiat made all 124 Spider trims rear-wheel-drive, with a slick six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. A six-speed automatic is an option. While the Fiat 124 Spider's compact size is certainly part of its appeal — being small and lightweight makes the Fiat feel exceptionally nimble — it is also the cause of some of its biggest compromises. There's little interior room and even less cargo space. Still, buyers may find they're willing to accept those limitations in exchange for the 124's unique driving experience. The 124 Spider comes in three trim levels: Classica, Lusso and Abarth. The Classica is pretty bare-bones, offering niceties such as keyless entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, along with air conditioning, cloth seats, and a basic stereo with Bluetooth and a 3-inch display screen. Only one package is available, and it adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and an upgraded infotainment system with a 7-inch screen and satellite radio capability. Fiat offers the Lusso trim as a sort of luxury variant, with leather seats and automatic climate control, along with the 7-inch infotainment system. For 2018, the Lusso's option packages were rearranged to give buyers more choices. Packages include a nine-speaker Bose stereo, upgrades to adaptive LED headlights, and safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The 124 Abarth is the sportiest version of the 124 Spider lineup, coming standard with a sport suspension and a limited-slip differential, along with unique styling cues both inside and out. It can be upgraded with Brembo brakes, simulated suede seats, and many of the same luxuries and amenities as the Lusso. The Abarth trim, in particular, is an absolute blast to drive if buyers decide they can live with the harsh ride. Make sure to read Edmunds' full rating and review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Fiat 124 Spider near you

The 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible is offered in the following styles: Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 124 Spider Convertible 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 124 Spider Convertible.

