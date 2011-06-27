Vehicle overview

Ferrari introduced the California convertible back in 2009 as a way to bring new buyers to the brand. Inexpensive (by Ferrari standards) and easy to drive (again, by Ferrari standards), the four-seat California ushered in a V8 engine/rear-drive layout and the company's first retractable hardtop design. It has been a big success, even if some critics found that the California didn't exactly live up to the traditional high-performance standards set by the Italian automaker. Seeking to address those complaints while maintaining the car's core set of attributes, Ferrari has introduced the heavily revised 2015 California T.

Starting things off is the California T's new turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine, which cranks out a stout 553 horsepower and 557 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, last year's 4.3-liter V8 was rated at 483 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque. And for owners who enjoy the corners as much as the straights, Ferrari has revised the California's steering and suspension to provide a better ride quality along with improved handling and sharper steering. The situation has improved on the inside, too. There's an updated center console and infotainment system that is a closer match to typical Ferrari quality. The design team in Maranello has even lowered the height of the dash to allow for a better view of the road.

With all these improvements, the California T is absolutely a better vehicle than earlier versions. But there are some drawbacks common for a roadster in this category. The backseat is still pretty useless, so we recommend the optional luggage shelf instead. And while the top goes down quickly, rivals boast the ability to raise or lower the top while on the move -- a convenience the California doesn't offer.

You should also keep in mind that the 2015 Ferrari California T has plenty of company if you're shopping for a high-end or exotic convertible. For similar levels of refinement and Italian heritage, shoppers may want to check out the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, which also offers a more useful rear seat. With multiple engine options and a fantastically trimmed interior, the 2015 Bentley Continental GT Convertible is certainly a choice worth considering, too. If seating for four isn't your primary concern, check out the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG. It has comparable performance to the California T at a fraction of the price. Nor should you ignore the ever-popular 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo. Still, there's an argument to be made that a luxury grand touring sport convertible should be special and memorable above all else. And nothing does that as well as the 2015 Ferrari California T.