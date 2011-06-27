  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari California T
  4. Used 2015 Ferrari California T
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2015 Ferrari California T Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive acceleration
  • excellent interior materials
  • improved fuel efficiency
  • sporty feel with GT cruising ability
  • quick-folding metal top.
  • Tiny rear seat
  • updated infotainment system still isn't the quickest
  • car must be stopped to raise convertible top.
Other years
2016
2015
Ferrari California T for Sale
2016
2015
List Price Range
$118,000 - $124,991
Used California T for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Faster and more efficient than before but still comfortable and easy to drive, the 2015 Ferrari California is a well-rounded and exceptionally capable grand touring convertible with the prestige only a Ferrari can provide.

Vehicle overview

Ferrari introduced the California convertible back in 2009 as a way to bring new buyers to the brand. Inexpensive (by Ferrari standards) and easy to drive (again, by Ferrari standards), the four-seat California ushered in a V8 engine/rear-drive layout and the company's first retractable hardtop design. It has been a big success, even if some critics found that the California didn't exactly live up to the traditional high-performance standards set by the Italian automaker. Seeking to address those complaints while maintaining the car's core set of attributes, Ferrari has introduced the heavily revised 2015 California T.

Starting things off is the California T's new turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine, which cranks out a stout 553 horsepower and 557 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, last year's 4.3-liter V8 was rated at 483 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque. And for owners who enjoy the corners as much as the straights, Ferrari has revised the California's steering and suspension to provide a better ride quality along with improved handling and sharper steering. The situation has improved on the inside, too. There's an updated center console and infotainment system that is a closer match to typical Ferrari quality. The design team in Maranello has even lowered the height of the dash to allow for a better view of the road.

With all these improvements, the California T is absolutely a better vehicle than earlier versions. But there are some drawbacks common for a roadster in this category. The backseat is still pretty useless, so we recommend the optional luggage shelf instead. And while the top goes down quickly, rivals boast the ability to raise or lower the top while on the move -- a convenience the California doesn't offer.

You should also keep in mind that the 2015 Ferrari California T has plenty of company if you're shopping for a high-end or exotic convertible. For similar levels of refinement and Italian heritage, shoppers may want to check out the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, which also offers a more useful rear seat. With multiple engine options and a fantastically trimmed interior, the 2015 Bentley Continental GT Convertible is certainly a choice worth considering, too. If seating for four isn't your primary concern, check out the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG. It has comparable performance to the California T at a fraction of the price. Nor should you ignore the ever-popular 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo. Still, there's an argument to be made that a luxury grand touring sport convertible should be special and memorable above all else. And nothing does that as well as the 2015 Ferrari California T.

2015 Ferrari California T models

The 2015 Ferrari California T is a two-door hardtop roadster with seating for four passengers, available in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, automatic bi-xenon headlights, heated rearview mirrors, full power accessories, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, a six-speaker stereo system with CD/MP3 player and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a touchscreen navigation system.

Optional equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust, adaptive suspension, chrome exterior trim, a series of special interior trim items including a carbon-fiber steering wheel with shift indicator lights (much like an F1 racecar), storage bags for the rear shelf, a premium sound system, an adaptive suspension, adaptive headlights and front and rear parking cameras.

As is the case with most other Ferraris, you can have the interior of the California T trimmed in a wide array of colors with several stitching patterns, and you can even have luggage made to match.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ferrari California has been heavily updated and earns a new "T" designation. The T stands for "turbo" and refers to the California's new turbocharged V8 engine. It's more powerful and fuel-efficient than the car's previous naturally aspirated V8. Other changes include updated styling, stiffer suspension tuning, sharper steering and updated exterior styling all around. On the inside, the California T gains an updated infotainment system, steering wheel and center console.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ferrari California T is powered by a turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine that produces 553 hp and 557 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed automated manual transmission that drives the rear wheels. Ferrari estimates that the California T will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the California T is 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway). With the optional HELE (High Emotion/Low Emissions) system, the California gets a stop-start system and special transmission programming that bring it up to 19 mpg combined (16/23).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Ferrari California T include four-wheel antilock brakes with ventilated rotors, traction and stability control, dual side-mounted front airbags and rear parking sensors. Ferrari estimates that the California T will come to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet.

Driving

The highlight of the 2015 Ferrari California T is its new turbocharged V8 engine. This new powertrain is connected to the same seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox as before, which means shifts are lightning-quick, but the added horsepower and torque make the California T even quicker in a straight line.

Special tuning from Ferrari is designed to restrict turbocharger power when the car is cruising at lower rpm, but that power is unleashed as engine speeds climb. As a result, the California T's power delivery feels convincingly similar to that of a classic, high-revving, naturally aspirated Ferrari. And with this setup Ferrari has, for the most part, eliminated any telltale power delay typically associated with a turbocharged engine.

Ferrari has also stiffened the California's suspension and sharpened its steering this year. Both changes help it perform better around the corners, while retaining the excellent balance that was one of the original California's strong points. Despite the stiffer suspension, the California T is still a competent and comfortable cruiser, with a composed ride ideal for highway journeys.

Interior

While the interior of the 2015 Ferrari California T is mostly designed with comfort and sumptuous luxury in mind, there are some high-performance touches sprinkled throughout the cabin, too. The front seats are now wider and more comfortable than before but the seats still have significant lateral support that will keep you stable during high-speed cornering. The rear seat is sufficient for small children or extra luggage, but adults will have a hard time getting comfortable.

Many controls that used to be mounted on stalks behind the steering wheel (turn signals, headlights, windshield wiper controls and suspension dampers) have been moved to the steering wheel in the California T. This is a lot like the setup in higher-performance Ferraris like the 458 and it's inspired by the automaker's F1 cars, but it is a bit cluttered and confusing at times, especially when the steering wheel isn't perfectly straight.

Trunk capacity in the California T is just 12 cubic feet with the top up, and 8.5 cubes with the top down. While 12 feet isn't a lot, that's similar to competitors. With the California T, you get the added benefit of a luggage pass-through, which allows enough space for a set of golf clubs. The retractable roof is the same as the previous generation California's, which means it takes about 14 seconds to go up and can only do so when the car is in park.

Ferrari has thankfully updated the California's infotainment system. It now has improved graphics and responsiveness and more logical menus. It's better than before, but Mercedes and Porsche still have superior systems.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Ferrari California T.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
7-speed automated manual
Gas
553 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ferrari California T features & specs
More about the 2015 Ferrari California T

Used 2015 Ferrari California T Overview

The Used 2015 Ferrari California T is offered in the following submodels: California T Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ferrari California T?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ferrari California T trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ferrari California T Base is priced between $118,000 and$124,991 with odometer readings between 10739 and25500 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ferrari California TS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ferrari California T for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 California TS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $118,000 and mileage as low as 10739 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ferrari California T.

Can't find a used 2015 Ferrari California Ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ferrari California T for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,131.

Find a used Ferrari for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari California T for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,156.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ferrari California T?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ferrari lease specials
Check out Ferrari California T lease specials

Related Used 2015 Ferrari California T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles