Used 2015 Ferrari California T Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 California T
Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,973
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,973
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,973
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/473.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,973
Torque557 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower553 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,973
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,973
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length179.9 in.
Width75.2 in.
Curb weight3813 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,973
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,973
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
