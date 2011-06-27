Used 2015 Ferrari California T Base Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$198,973
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|329.6/473.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|557 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|553 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Measurements
|Height
|52.0 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Length
|179.9 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3813 lbs.
|Tires & Wheels
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
