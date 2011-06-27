  1. Home
Used 2003 Ferrari 456M Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$35,345 - $72,778
The Best Car

aglampert, 11/29/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 456M GTA is the best everyday car I have ever had. It is reliable and great to drive. The public seems to believe that a Ferrari is difficult to maintain, but I have not found this to be the case. I do agree that regular service is more expensive than a Mercedes or Aston but well worth it. The only problem is that my wife has found that she also likes diving the 456.

