  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 456M
  4. Used 2003 Ferrari 456M
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2003 Ferrari 456M Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 Ferrari 456M. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2003
2002
2001
Ferrari 456M for Sale
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$32,132 - $66,163
Used 456M for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ferrari 456M.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Car
aglampert,11/29/2003
The 456M GTA is the best everyday car I have ever had. It is reliable and great to drive. The public seems to believe that a Ferrari is difficult to maintain, but I have not found this to be the case. I do agree that regular service is more expensive than a Mercedes or Aston but well worth it. The only problem is that my wife has found that she also likes diving the 456.
See all 1 reviews of the 2003 Ferrari 456M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
442 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
442 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ferrari 456M features & specs
More about the 2003 Ferrari 456M

Used 2003 Ferrari 456M Overview

The Used 2003 Ferrari 456M is offered in the following submodels: 456M Coupe. Available styles include GTA 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl 4A), and GT 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ferrari 456M?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Ferrari 456MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ferrari 456M for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ferrari 456M.

Can't find a used 2003 Ferrari 456Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ferrari 456M for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,629.

Find a used Ferrari for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,275.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari 456M for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,284.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,426.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ferrari 456M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ferrari lease specials
Check out Ferrari 456M lease specials

Related Used 2003 Ferrari 456M info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles