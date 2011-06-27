Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews
360 Modena Review
This is the most awesome Ferrari I have owned! Great looks and performance! Much better than the 355 and 550.
Great car... to constantly be repairing
Ah, Ferraris... Nothing quite like them in the world. The 360 Modena is a great example. Performance, beauty, and the reliability of a Mazda or Ford. No, worse than that. Look forward to constant repairs, many annoying problems, and spending a lot of time at the dealership. Do yourself a favor and only plan on using it on weekends. Day to day, I'll take an NSX or 911.
One Great Car
Ferrari has outdone themselves with this beauty. This car handles so well it makes diving fun. I recommend that you take lessons on hw to drive a performance car first, this was you can enjoy the ride so much more. I can't wait for next summer when I will buy my third Ferrari, The Enzo.
Moody Modena
I love my modena...as far as specialty cars go, it is one one of the most reliable. Lots of trunk room and behind the seat room if you have the carbon fiber racing seats. I call it moody because it is very specific about EVERYTHING you do, from foot on the brake, resetting the ignition kill for the alarm, to turning off the car in gear. There are lots of rules and regulations you have to abide by in order to drive this car or you will be buzzed and beeped at constantly. If you are type A, it should be no problem!
360
An all around excellent car. What an improvement over the F355
