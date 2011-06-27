  1. Home
Used 1996 Eagle Vision Sedan Consumer Reviews

Tsi Buyer Beware

NelDLP, 09/02/2002
Eagle Vision Tsi Owners and Future Buyers Beware. This was a great and fun car when we first got it. Slowly but surely it will start falling apart on you. Serious electrical problems everywhere. Door locks, trunk, alarm, ignition switch. Stalling. Paint peeling on any plastic areas, bumpers, rear window panels. Good Luck. :-(

EagleVisionESI

BGS, 02/27/2002
When the tempeture gets 50 degrees or lower, the steering rake make a grinding noise. The struts are already worn out at 80k miles. And there's too much play in the brake pedal.

Fast Luxury

Physicist, 06/09/2009
For 13 years, this car has been reliable and extremely fun to drive.

Good Car

ccmstation, 09/03/2002
Definitely a good choice to go with the 3.5L engine. Has needed some major work including air conditioner condenser and a new rack & pinion. After 83k miles, still has good struts and the interior shows little wear. Put higher performance tires, Bosch Platinum +4 Spark Plugs, and a K&N Air Filter on the car to give it a little more get-up-and-go. All-in-all it is a great car.

The best car I ever drove!

blacklodge, 01/24/2003
This is truly an awesome car. I still haven't managed to find a flaw.

