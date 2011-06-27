Used 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever Owned!!!! Kezer , 03/28/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 72 000km on it. I bought it because the km's were so low. With so little km's, there's nothing that can go wrong with it. The AWD system is amazing!!!!! It has saved me from a few accidents (or at least REALLY close calls). You'll appreciate the LSD if you drive in snow or bad weather like we do lots up here in Canada. . If you are trying to buy one, look for one with km's under 100 000 and with no performance upgrades. Trust me TALON's are great cars. To get this type of performance, looks and features, you'll have to buy a BMW or Lexus. I ve owned many cars before and the TALON by far tops them all off!!! Buy one while you still can. Report Abuse

The Ultimate Eagle Talon - 1998 Model Al Simmons , 10/31/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I owned a 1992 Eagle Talon from '92-97 and have hated myself ever since for trading it in (family, big cars, no fun). Never wanted another sports car (not a car dude, but LOVED the Talon styling - especially the bump on the hood). Talon always had more aggressive body styling than its 'twin', the Eclipse. To make a long story short, recently I was in the market for a new car, and, just for fun, I Googled for the ultimate (style-wise) Talon - the 1998. Found my dream car 100 miles away in NoCal, Turbo, Red, only 37,000 miles (!!!) Had no idea how rare it was (only 4307 made!) - I bought it the next morning. Driving is FUN AGAIN! It was like getting re-acquainted with an old friend.

Belt Problems Bob's Garage , 11/26/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Got this car about a year and a half ago and it's thrown the power steering belt 8 times and it's gotten to the point where I can't rely on the car to get from point a to point b. Doesn't help that I had to replace the clutch 2 months after purchasing the car. Definitely would not buy another.

Best Car Ever Owned!!!!! David Reid , 07/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My talon is an amazing car, ive owned it since it was new and have treated it like it was my child! If you keep up your talon, it'll last forever(Mitsu. engine) This car is pretty much 50% American/50% Japanese. There are so many little standard features on this car that others $20 000 more don't have -Lighted key ring -Full size spare -Bra and these are just a few features! Overall, this is the best car I have ever driven in. The best part of all is all of this performance for such a small price tag.