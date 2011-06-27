Used 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever Owned!!!!
I bought this car with 72 000km on it. I bought it because the km's were so low. With so little km's, there's nothing that can go wrong with it. The AWD system is amazing!!!!! It has saved me from a few accidents (or at least REALLY close calls). You'll appreciate the LSD if you drive in snow or bad weather like we do lots up here in Canada. . If you are trying to buy one, look for one with km's under 100 000 and with no performance upgrades. Trust me TALON's are great cars. To get this type of performance, looks and features, you'll have to buy a BMW or Lexus. I ve owned many cars before and the TALON by far tops them all off!!! Buy one while you still can.
The Ultimate Eagle Talon - 1998 Model
I owned a 1992 Eagle Talon from '92-97 and have hated myself ever since for trading it in (family, big cars, no fun). Never wanted another sports car (not a car dude, but LOVED the Talon styling - especially the bump on the hood). Talon always had more aggressive body styling than its 'twin', the Eclipse. To make a long story short, recently I was in the market for a new car, and, just for fun, I Googled for the ultimate (style-wise) Talon - the 1998. Found my dream car 100 miles away in NoCal, Turbo, Red, only 37,000 miles (!!!) Had no idea how rare it was (only 4307 made!) - I bought it the next morning. Driving is FUN AGAIN! It was like getting re-acquainted with an old friend.
Belt Problems
Got this car about a year and a half ago and it's thrown the power steering belt 8 times and it's gotten to the point where I can't rely on the car to get from point a to point b. Doesn't help that I had to replace the clutch 2 months after purchasing the car. Definitely would not buy another.
Best Car Ever Owned!!!!!
My talon is an amazing car, ive owned it since it was new and have treated it like it was my child! If you keep up your talon, it'll last forever(Mitsu. engine) This car is pretty much 50% American/50% Japanese. There are so many little standard features on this car that others $20 000 more don't have -Lighted key ring -Full size spare -Bra and these are just a few features! Overall, this is the best car I have ever driven in. The best part of all is all of this performance for such a small price tag.
143,000 miles in 4 years and like new
I purchased this car in february of 2002. It is a 98 and it had 135,000 miles on the odometer. The car runs like new. I have had few problems in the past 8,000 that would not be expected. The clucth was giving me problems in the winter, but it is the factory clutch with 140k+ miles on it. It had to go in the shop for a bad ball joint, but the part was on recall anyways and was replaced for free. The only real problem i have encountered is the camshaft position sensor has gone bad and needs to be replaced. This is only a $70 part, so not too bad, especially since the car has so many miles on it. Very good purchase, Very FUN to drive.
