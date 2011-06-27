Used 1997 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
One of the funnest cars to drive!
If you don't own one or have never driven one...then don't try to rate this car! I have had more fun driving this car than any other car I have driven. I'm tired of seeing Honda's supposedly being decked out just to attract attention. This car turns heads without any modifications being needed! This car handles like no car I have driven.
I love mine!
I've had nothing but fun driving my '97 Talon Esi. I'm very sorry I was unable to afford the turbo at the time!
ESi
Car is fun to drive, most DSM vehicles have a oil burn problem. Runs good and has great gas mileage, about 22 mpg city.
Fun, Reliable Car
This was my first brand spankin' new car and it's been the best car that I have owned. I have had no major problems with the car since the 6 years that I have owned it. It could use a paint job but other than that my car is still like new. The car is very fun to drive and handles the road well.
AWESOME CAR!
This is a fantastic car! Not only is it fun to drive, but it is a head turner. I have had more compliments on this car than I have had on any other car I have owned. I haven't had any major repairs on this car. It has been very dependable. I love driving it. It is red with the black roof & spoiler, which is very sharp. I haven't seen very many on the road, & when I take it in for oil changes, the mechanics tell me they have never seen one in such good condition. I will keep this car until it just won't go anymore. I now have 55,000 miles on it & expect to put a lot more miles on it before it dies. I was disappointed to hear that 1998 was the last year for this car.
