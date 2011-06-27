Used 1997 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

One of the funnest cars to drive! Mitch'sTalon , 09/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful If you don't own one or have never driven one...then don't try to rate this car! I have had more fun driving this car than any other car I have driven. I'm tired of seeing Honda's supposedly being decked out just to attract attention. This car turns heads without any modifications being needed! This car handles like no car I have driven. Report Abuse

I love mine! Andy Ashcraft , 09/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had nothing but fun driving my '97 Talon Esi. I'm very sorry I was unable to afford the turbo at the time!

ESi D. Strickland , 12/02/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car is fun to drive, most DSM vehicles have a oil burn problem. Runs good and has great gas mileage, about 22 mpg city.

Fun, Reliable Car Deelio , 12/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first brand spankin' new car and it's been the best car that I have owned. I have had no major problems with the car since the 6 years that I have owned it. It could use a paint job but other than that my car is still like new. The car is very fun to drive and handles the road well.