Used 1997 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(89%)4(11%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,502 - $5,819
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One of the funnest cars to drive!

Mitch'sTalon, 09/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you don't own one or have never driven one...then don't try to rate this car! I have had more fun driving this car than any other car I have driven. I'm tired of seeing Honda's supposedly being decked out just to attract attention. This car turns heads without any modifications being needed! This car handles like no car I have driven.

Report Abuse

I love mine!

Andy Ashcraft, 09/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had nothing but fun driving my '97 Talon Esi. I'm very sorry I was unable to afford the turbo at the time!

Report Abuse

ESi

D. Strickland, 12/02/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car is fun to drive, most DSM vehicles have a oil burn problem. Runs good and has great gas mileage, about 22 mpg city.

Report Abuse

Fun, Reliable Car

Deelio, 12/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my first brand spankin' new car and it's been the best car that I have owned. I have had no major problems with the car since the 6 years that I have owned it. It could use a paint job but other than that my car is still like new. The car is very fun to drive and handles the road well.

Report Abuse

AWESOME CAR!

Trisha, 12/15/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a fantastic car! Not only is it fun to drive, but it is a head turner. I have had more compliments on this car than I have had on any other car I have owned. I haven't had any major repairs on this car. It has been very dependable. I love driving it. It is red with the black roof & spoiler, which is very sharp. I haven't seen very many on the road, & when I take it in for oil changes, the mechanics tell me they have never seen one in such good condition. I will keep this car until it just won't go anymore. I now have 55,000 miles on it & expect to put a lot more miles on it before it dies. I was disappointed to hear that 1998 was the last year for this car.

Report Abuse
