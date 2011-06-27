Used 1995 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Talon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232421
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg21/29 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/458.2 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.300.2/395.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG232421
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque131 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm210 hp @ 6000 rpm210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesno1616
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.28.4 in.28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.172.2 in.172.2 in.
Curb weight2756 lbs.2866 lbs.3119 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height51.0 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.98.8 in.98.8 in.
Width68.3 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
