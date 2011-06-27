  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1992 Eagle Talon
  5. Used 1992 Eagle Talon Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Talon
5(64%)4(29%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a review
See all Talons for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,988 - $4,626
Used Talon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my 92 Talon Tsi AWD Turbo

davinci, 07/22/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

After 12 years and 133,000 fun miles, it is still a great car to drive! Regretfully, I'm trading it in tomorrow. It is using a little oil now but otherwise is still purring as when it was new. It has a great throaty sound when the turbo kicks in and pushes you back in the seat. It loves the back roads but really slices down the freeway, too. I know I'm going to miss this car

Report Abuse

Great car

mathew, 04/02/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Its a great ar to drive its fast and fun.

Report Abuse

1992 TSI AWD

92TSI AWD, 09/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the car w/1477 miles on the odometer back in 11/92. While I think the performance is very good, reliability is an issue. I am currently on my 3rd transfer case - the first blew w/38,000 miles on it, the second at 79,000 miles. I have the car serviced regularly, use only synthetic fluids, change oil every 3,000 miles and all fluids every 24,000 so maintainace is not the issue.

Report Abuse

Surprised

Thebeast431, 02/17/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I was told before I bought this car that it is nothing but problems, but then I found out that this is because other DSM owners want you to think this so they can buy it and have a 2nd DSM. I have had mine for a few months now, no problems at all. Not as fast as my Z28, but just as much fun. AWD is fun to play with from a stop or cornering and the turbo noise and power is outstanding. I paid $2300 for mine in Novemeber of 2002 with 66k miles and with a K&N cone filter and aftermarket UICP. Low 13 second car with less than a $800 invested, you can't beat the performance.

Report Abuse

fast and fun, but unreliable

jbchickenhead, 04/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i owned a 92 eagle talon TSi AWD untill about 3 months ago. the car was nothing but problems for me. i paid about 5500 for the car a little aver a year and a half ago. while it was very fun to drive, and the ability to smoke any civic is fun, the bad outwieghed the good. i put $1600 into a new tranny, $1500 into a new cylander head and timing belt, and then i threw a rod, which would have been at least $3000 to fix. that is with no performance parts on the car, i threw a rod, it is a poorly designed vehicle, panels rusted, despite constant waxing, when the car was babyed, still had problems.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Talons for sale

Related Used 1992 Eagle Talon Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles