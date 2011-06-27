Used 1995 Eagle Summit Coupe Consumer Reviews

krkb01 , 10/06/2009

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Well, I have only had my 2-dr.ESi for a few months now, but I drive in excess of 500 kms a day, and I have not had a problem yet. Even at these high gas prices, I am not shelling out my paycheque for gas! Other than the road noise, i find this little puddle jumper to be everything you want it to be. The only other thing is the placement of the drink holders, right in front of the ashtray, so you cant use the ashtray when you have even one drink there! But if you don't smoke then this is of no concern! loL!