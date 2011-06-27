Used 1995 Eagle Summit Coupe Consumer Reviews
Lovin the summit!
Well, I have only had my 2-dr.ESi for a few months now, but I drive in excess of 500 kms a day, and I have not had a problem yet. Even at these high gas prices, I am not shelling out my paycheque for gas! Other than the road noise, i find this little puddle jumper to be everything you want it to be. The only other thing is the placement of the drink holders, right in front of the ashtray, so you cant use the ashtray when you have even one drink there! But if you don't smoke then this is of no concern! loL!
Decent little car
I didn't have high expectations when I bought this car and I've now owned it for five years and it has 92,000 miles and runs great. I drove a Honda Civic before this car and was suprised to find the Summit quite peppy. The only major problem the car has is with certain components rusting. The rotors rust very easily for some reason and I've had to replace them a couple of times. The radiator also had to be replaced. Other than that, I haven't done anything to it that is not routine maintenance. Mine is a standard and it drives and handles great.
