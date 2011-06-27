  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Summit
  5. Used 1994 Eagle Summit Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Eagle Summit Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever owned.

jlf, 10/17/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new in 1994. Over the years, drove it hard. Did routine maintenance when due. Replaced 3 timing belts, the accessory belts 2 times, 1 alternator, normal replacements of expendables like tires, batteries, brake pads. I live in MN, where we use tons of salt each winter. Only in the last year has the body started to rust. Other than that, it has the original engine and manual tranny, neither of which ever has been opened. Synchros still work, and it uses no oil. It is criminal that these cars no longer are available in the US. Bring these cars back! This vehicle was the same as the 3-door Mitsubishi Expo. Mitsubishi should aggressively market them.

