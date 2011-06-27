  1. Home
Used 1991 Eagle Summit Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car ever

shana, 04/28/2002
This is the best car i have ever owned. very reliable, drove back and forth from collage to work. Very good mileage 25 miles to the gallon.

Been a great car to me

mochalite, 08/25/2003
I bought this vehicle new in 1991 and it has been a reliable workhorse ever since. I'll probably keep it until it takes its last breath. I've taken excellent care of it. (The interior looks just about as good as the day I brought it home) It's only been in the shop a few times in 12 years for things other than routine maintenance. Sure, it doesnt' have a lot of extras but it's been a dependable car that gets me where I need to go and hasn't drained my bank account in repairs.

Don't Bother With This One

Patrick Moor, 03/09/2002
This car was a lemon from the get go, and is no worth next to nothing.

