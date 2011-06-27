Used 1991 Eagle Summit Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car ever
shana, 04/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This is the best car i have ever owned. very reliable, drove back and forth from collage to work. Very good mileage 25 miles to the gallon.
Report Abuse
Been a great car to me
mochalite, 08/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought this vehicle new in 1991 and it has been a reliable workhorse ever since. I'll probably keep it until it takes its last breath. I've taken excellent care of it. (The interior looks just about as good as the day I brought it home) It's only been in the shop a few times in 12 years for things other than routine maintenance. Sure, it doesnt' have a lot of extras but it's been a dependable car that gets me where I need to go and hasn't drained my bank account in repairs.
Report Abuse
Don't Bother With This One
Patrick Moor, 03/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car was a lemon from the get go, and is no worth next to nothing.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1991 Eagle Summit Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner