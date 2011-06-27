Used 1991 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews

Reliable, Comfortable and Fun to Drive robguy7 , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been reliable and has only required the scheduled maintenance and the replacement of the expected parts that suffer from normal wear and tear. The car gets gas mileage from 25 in the winter in town to 41 MPG in warm weather on the hiway. It survived running into the side of Taurus that ran a stop lite with only damage to the lite lens. The Taurus did not fair as well ;). Report Abuse

Best car ever shana , 04/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the best car i have ever owned. very reliable, drove back and forth from collage to work. Very good mileage 25 miles to the gallon. Report Abuse

aww hell naw... undercoverbrother , 07/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is whack! Don't ever drive a piece of junk like this if you can avoid it. It's aiight if you like no a/c, a weak stereo system, and a real ugly car. I just drove it back and forth to work and school. What can I say, I'm a broke college kid. Report Abuse

Not too bad D'andre , 07/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car was very reliable after a few minor adjustments. I wasn't that big on the body style and look, but it got me where I was going. It was a perfect car to drive back and forth to work and school. Report Abuse