Used 1991 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews
Reliable, Comfortable and Fun to Drive
This car has been reliable and has only required the scheduled maintenance and the replacement of the expected parts that suffer from normal wear and tear. The car gets gas mileage from 25 in the winter in town to 41 MPG in warm weather on the hiway. It survived running into the side of Taurus that ran a stop lite with only damage to the lite lens. The Taurus did not fair as well ;).
Best car ever
This is the best car i have ever owned. very reliable, drove back and forth from collage to work. Very good mileage 25 miles to the gallon.
aww hell naw...
This car is whack! Don't ever drive a piece of junk like this if you can avoid it. It's aiight if you like no a/c, a weak stereo system, and a real ugly car. I just drove it back and forth to work and school. What can I say, I'm a broke college kid.
Not too bad
The car was very reliable after a few minor adjustments. I wasn't that big on the body style and look, but it got me where I was going. It was a perfect car to drive back and forth to work and school.
its the best race car i got
i think this car is awwwwesome i modified it a little like painted a few things red inside to match the car i got a new stick shifter and i was able to install lights in to it easily than my eclipse i love the hatch i keeps my bass system all good and i could install a cd player in a few hours. this cr is awesome i garenty that this car is a great race car t give for your kide like my dad di im only 16 so.
