Used 1990 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews

Solid little car
Decoy, 02/12/2004
Mine is getting up there in the milage department, but it still just rolls right along. I've driven it pretty hard over the years and it has very seldom let me down. If you need a reliable set of wheels at a good price, a Summit would be an excellent choice.
1990 Eagle Summit DL
Piotr Zelenay, 03/18/2002
Very dependable, well-built basic transportation for 136,000 miles and counting.
