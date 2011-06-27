  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Premier
  4. Used 1991 Eagle Premier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 Eagle Premier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Eagle Premier for Sale
List Price Estimate
$784 - $1,917
Used Premier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for the Premier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Eagle Premier.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

lots of bang for the buck
kbmusic,06/27/2002
A real sleeper . . . 3.0L French built PRV motor used in many high end and exotic european cars (Peugeot 505, Renault Alpine). Well designed, roomy interior, great seats, huge trunk. Body designed by legendary Italian designer Giugiaro. Corners like a 3- series, models with 4-wheel disc stop on a dime. Around 25 mpg average. 0- 60 in 9.5, top speed 126mph. All this for typically less than $2,000.
I own one why shouldn't you!
devildog,06/28/2002
This is a great car for its age.Except for the fact that it is still a box car it looks and runs great. i've had no major problems. It's just a damn good car.
Misunderstood Renault
T5258,09/10/2010
As the title states, I feel the Premier was never fully appreciated by most owners, or dealers. My 91 ES was a bit of a contradiction...great handling, great ride, tons of room & comfort inside, but at the same time, if I didn't have any mechanical ability, cost of ownership would have been sky-high!! If you're looking for an unusual Euro-sedan, the Premier (in ES or ES Limited form) is a great choice....HOWEVER, if you want a reliable, easy to repair vehicle that darn near any mechanic can work on, look someplace else!! Chrysler dealers aren't any help either..they'd just as soon forget they sold the darn things as look at them, so beware....
Not for the faint of heart
rachel,10/23/2010
My Grandmother bought the car and eventually it was passed down to me. At first I thought of it as a student car I could run into the ground, after many months of it surviving my abuse I found out about the rarity of this car. I have since then rebuilt it and wow, does it ever run well. The interior is very comfortable (might as well have lay-z-boys for seats) and the exterior offers a certain unique quality not found in cars today. I cannot wait until they declare this car a classic (read on it, it will happen) for that will be the time that I will laugh at the ones who called it the "granny car".
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 Eagle Premier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Eagle Premier features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Eagle Premier

Used 1991 Eagle Premier Overview

The Used 1991 Eagle Premier is offered in the following submodels: Premier Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and ES Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Eagle Premier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Eagle Premiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Eagle Premier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Eagle Premier.

Can't find a used 1991 Eagle Premiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Premier for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,558.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Premier for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,462.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,131.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Eagle Premier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Premier lease specials

Related Used 1991 Eagle Premier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles