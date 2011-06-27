My Grandmother bought the car and eventually it was passed down to me. At first I thought of it as a student car I could run into the ground, after many months of it surviving my abuse I found out about the rarity of this car. I have since then rebuilt it and wow, does it ever run well. The interior is very comfortable (might as well have lay-z-boys for seats) and the exterior offers a certain unique quality not found in cars today. I cannot wait until they declare this car a classic (read on it, it will happen) for that will be the time that I will laugh at the ones who called it the "granny car".

