1991 Eagle Premier Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$784 - $1,917
Used Premier for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes for the Premier.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Eagle Premier.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kbmusic,06/27/2002
A real sleeper . . . 3.0L French built PRV motor used in many high end and exotic european cars (Peugeot 505, Renault Alpine). Well designed, roomy interior, great seats, huge trunk. Body designed by legendary Italian designer Giugiaro. Corners like a 3- series, models with 4-wheel disc stop on a dime. Around 25 mpg average. 0- 60 in 9.5, top speed 126mph. All this for typically less than $2,000.
devildog,06/28/2002
This is a great car for its age.Except for the fact that it is still a box car it looks and runs great. i've had no major problems. It's just a damn good car.
T5258,09/10/2010
As the title states, I feel the Premier was never fully appreciated by most owners, or dealers. My 91 ES was a bit of a contradiction...great handling, great ride, tons of room & comfort inside, but at the same time, if I didn't have any mechanical ability, cost of ownership would have been sky-high!! If you're looking for an unusual Euro-sedan, the Premier (in ES or ES Limited form) is a great choice....HOWEVER, if you want a reliable, easy to repair vehicle that darn near any mechanic can work on, look someplace else!! Chrysler dealers aren't any help either..they'd just as soon forget they sold the darn things as look at them, so beware....
rachel,10/23/2010
My Grandmother bought the car and eventually it was passed down to me. At first I thought of it as a student car I could run into the ground, after many months of it surviving my abuse I found out about the rarity of this car. I have since then rebuilt it and wow, does it ever run well. The interior is very comfortable (might as well have lay-z-boys for seats) and the exterior offers a certain unique quality not found in cars today. I cannot wait until they declare this car a classic (read on it, it will happen) for that will be the time that I will laugh at the ones who called it the "granny car".
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Eagle Premier features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Premier
Related Used 1991 Eagle Premier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019