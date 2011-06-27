Used 1991 Eagle Premier Consumer Reviews

lots of bang for the buck kbmusic , 06/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A real sleeper . . . 3.0L French built PRV motor used in many high end and exotic european cars (Peugeot 505, Renault Alpine). Well designed, roomy interior, great seats, huge trunk. Body designed by legendary Italian designer Giugiaro. Corners like a 3- series, models with 4-wheel disc stop on a dime. Around 25 mpg average. 0- 60 in 9.5, top speed 126mph. All this for typically less than $2,000. Report Abuse

I own one why shouldn't you! devildog , 06/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car for its age.Except for the fact that it is still a box car it looks and runs great. i've had no major problems. It's just a damn good car.

Misunderstood Renault T5258 , 09/10/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful As the title states, I feel the Premier was never fully appreciated by most owners, or dealers. My 91 ES was a bit of a contradiction...great handling, great ride, tons of room & comfort inside, but at the same time, if I didn't have any mechanical ability, cost of ownership would have been sky-high!! If you're looking for an unusual Euro-sedan, the Premier (in ES or ES Limited form) is a great choice....HOWEVER, if you want a reliable, easy to repair vehicle that darn near any mechanic can work on, look someplace else!! Chrysler dealers aren't any help either..they'd just as soon forget they sold the darn things as look at them, so beware....

Not for the faint of heart rachel , 10/23/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Grandmother bought the car and eventually it was passed down to me. At first I thought of it as a student car I could run into the ground, after many months of it surviving my abuse I found out about the rarity of this car. I have since then rebuilt it and wow, does it ever run well. The interior is very comfortable (might as well have lay-z-boys for seats) and the exterior offers a certain unique quality not found in cars today. I cannot wait until they declare this car a classic (read on it, it will happen) for that will be the time that I will laugh at the ones who called it the "granny car".