Used 1991 Eagle Premier Consumer Reviews
lots of bang for the buck
A real sleeper . . . 3.0L French built PRV motor used in many high end and exotic european cars (Peugeot 505, Renault Alpine). Well designed, roomy interior, great seats, huge trunk. Body designed by legendary Italian designer Giugiaro. Corners like a 3- series, models with 4-wheel disc stop on a dime. Around 25 mpg average. 0- 60 in 9.5, top speed 126mph. All this for typically less than $2,000.
I own one why shouldn't you!
This is a great car for its age.Except for the fact that it is still a box car it looks and runs great. i've had no major problems. It's just a damn good car.
Misunderstood Renault
As the title states, I feel the Premier was never fully appreciated by most owners, or dealers. My 91 ES was a bit of a contradiction...great handling, great ride, tons of room & comfort inside, but at the same time, if I didn't have any mechanical ability, cost of ownership would have been sky-high!! If you're looking for an unusual Euro-sedan, the Premier (in ES or ES Limited form) is a great choice....HOWEVER, if you want a reliable, easy to repair vehicle that darn near any mechanic can work on, look someplace else!! Chrysler dealers aren't any help either..they'd just as soon forget they sold the darn things as look at them, so beware....
Not for the faint of heart
My Grandmother bought the car and eventually it was passed down to me. At first I thought of it as a student car I could run into the ground, after many months of it surviving my abuse I found out about the rarity of this car. I have since then rebuilt it and wow, does it ever run well. The interior is very comfortable (might as well have lay-z-boys for seats) and the exterior offers a certain unique quality not found in cars today. I cannot wait until they declare this car a classic (read on it, it will happen) for that will be the time that I will laugh at the ones who called it the "granny car".
Under rated
good car, plagued by electrical problems that escape dealership service department; but are simple repairs to a man that understands electrical issues like moisture intrusion. Connections are 99% of the problems I have had, and have never required the hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace parts as suggested by the dealer, clean and dry connections with die electric grease, made all the difference in each case - engine, speddo sensor, fuel tank sender, etc!
Sponsored cars related to the Premier
Related Used 1991 Eagle Premier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner