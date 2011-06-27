Estimated values
1991 Eagle Premier ES Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,026
|$2,176
|Clean
|$1,554
|$1,787
|$1,919
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,308
|$1,405
|Rough
|$703
|$829
|$890
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Premier LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$1,775
|$1,917
|Clean
|$1,344
|$1,565
|$1,690
|Average
|$976
|$1,146
|$1,237
|Rough
|$608
|$726
|$784
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Premier ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,652
|$1,904
|$2,050
|Clean
|$1,453
|$1,679
|$1,807
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,228
|$1,323
|Rough
|$657
|$778
|$838