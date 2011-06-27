Used 1991 Eagle Premier Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Premier
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 19
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 16.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 19
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 171 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 3.0 l
Horsepower: 150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Cylinders: V6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 38.5 in.
Front leg room: 43.8 in.
Front hip room: 54.8 in.
Front shoulder room: 57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 37.5 in.
Rear hip Room: 53.9 in.
Rear leg room: 39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room: 56.9 in.
Measurements
Length: 192.8 in.
Curb weight: 3060 lbs. / 2983 lbs. / 3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 17.0 cu.ft.
Height: 54.7 in.
Wheel base: 106.0 in.
Width: 70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver
  • Light Rosewood Pearl
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Mediterranean Blue
  • Gray Mist Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Sterling Silver
  • Bright White
  • Light Rosewood Pearl
  • Mediterranean Blue
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Gray Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver
  • Light Rosewood Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
