Used 2009 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Viper
5.0
1 reviews
Best Exotic Performance

coolbreezesd, 03/08/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My new 2009 Viper just arrived. I've owned a 2006 before. To acquire my 2009 Viper Convertible, I trade in my 2008 SL 55 AMG. Why? The AMG was too luxurious to be a true sports car and not powerful enough to be a true sports car. The Viper doesn't try to be something for everyone and is just sheer power with it's 600 HP V-10. I love the classic lines of the car. Has had zero problems with my 2006 and so far, have had none with my 2009. By one while you still can.

