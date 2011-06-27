Used 2000 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Just an $80,000 Dodge..

sds130, 11/30/2004
This is by far the worst car I have ever owned. The car is beautiful and fast, but that is where it ends. Dodge's customer service and dealerships are the worst. After getting caught in a rainstorm during a 5 hour trip and having the seals replaced 6 times, I was told by Dodge "don't drive the car in the rain". Battery constantly dies...replaced three times...was told by Dodge..yeah, they have a heavy drain...the owner (of the dealership) has the same problem..just unplug it (invloves taking wheel off). Melted exhaust manifold, plugs, and wires at 19k...told by Dodge "these cars run hot"..door panel repeatedly falls off...all this from an uncomfortable and tempremental car to begin with!

Go Topless

ViperVenom, 03/21/2009
Absolutely the best topless modern muscle car on the road. I look forward to each chance I get to drive it and always get out with a smile on my face.

awesome power

tricki, 07/25/2003
great machine with loads of power and best handling ride i have ever driven. You have to drive it to believe it.

Viperiffic

Dave Green, 01/05/2004
Pure Adrenaline Rush from first sight to each fond farewell. I have to share this car with my wife as she loves to drive it too. Dream car with affordable price.

2000 Dodge Viper RT/10 = WOW

HwnViper, 03/03/2007
This car is not for the faint at heart and should not be considered as a daily driver. This is a piece of American History, a true American exotic car which will hold its own against the European exotics. If you are not used to attention or want privacy then you should avoid this car as it will draw attention as people have swarmed over my car and I have been stopped so people could take pictures of the car. The car does have flaws especially in the interior but once you hit the throttle the one word emerges "WOW" and all the flaws are forgotten. This car is my weekend getaway, were all life problems are forgotten at the turn of the ignition.

