Used 2000 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Just an $80,000 Dodge.. sds130 , 11/30/2004 1 of 3 people found this review helpful This is by far the worst car I have ever owned. The car is beautiful and fast, but that is where it ends. Dodge's customer service and dealerships are the worst. After getting caught in a rainstorm during a 5 hour trip and having the seals replaced 6 times, I was told by Dodge "don't drive the car in the rain". Battery constantly dies...replaced three times...was told by Dodge..yeah, they have a heavy drain...the owner (of the dealership) has the same problem..just unplug it (invloves taking wheel off). Melted exhaust manifold, plugs, and wires at 19k...told by Dodge "these cars run hot"..door panel repeatedly falls off...all this from an uncomfortable and tempremental car to begin with!

Go Topless ViperVenom , 03/21/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Absolutely the best topless modern muscle car on the road. I look forward to each chance I get to drive it and always get out with a smile on my face.

awesome power tricki , 07/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful great machine with loads of power and best handling ride i have ever driven. You have to drive it to believe it.

Viperiffic Dave Green , 01/05/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Pure Adrenaline Rush from first sight to each fond farewell. I have to share this car with my wife as she loves to drive it too. Dream car with affordable price.