Used 1999 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
handyman, 06/08/2007
I bought this car last summer and have loved it. It's my weekend car, but my wife and I drove it on a long trip and it was very comfy. Huge power, huge attention, lots of fun!

