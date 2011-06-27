Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
I loved my Stratus
I just traded in my 2004 Stratus after 7 years and 130,000 miles. I never had any major mechanical failure, just regular maintenance. It was a very reliable car. It was hands-down the best car I've ever had. I only traded it in because my family just needed something a little bigger.
No wonder Chrysler went bankrupt.
From the first day I had the car it jumped forward at a deadstop almost rearending people. PCM and TCM reprogrammed six times. Now Speedometer is off. Had a caliper bolt fall out while going 70mph on a highway. Caliper came free, locked the front passenger rim. Cheap plastic parts inside car CONTINUE to break, cheap plastic cooling housing separated and started leaking, various codes kick for no reason. A/C lines clogged and flooding passenger side. Stay away from this peice of junk.
Don't let bad apples ruin your taste
I bought my Stratus in the summer of 2004. It was a fleet vehicle. Which meant to me that it was basically a rental and we all know what people do to rentals. Nevertheless, I got it for a great deal. Although the car is a base model with a few add-ons, it's quickly become one of my favorite places to hang out. I've heard people complain about bad trannies in these cars, and there is some truth to the statment in that Dodge in general has unrealiable trannies, not specific to the Stratus. Furthurmore, if you buy from the dealer, the car comes with a great powertrain warranty. In every car company there are lemons, but my Dodge is a peach.
Great Car
I was going to just pass this car by when I was looking, I'm glad I didn't. I needed a car to go back and forth to work in and this car fits that job to a T. It's no rocket but compared to my old '99 Neon it feels like one. I really am glad I found an R/T as there don't seem to be a lot around here. I've added a few things to help out the fun factor (Brembo rotors w/ new pads, K&N filter, Tornado air foil) Can't argue with build quality as it is a Chrysler so I'll forgive some of it, but as a work car or just for running around town it's great!
Love My Stratus
Bought this car used with less than 70,000 miles on it. It has TONS of power, hugs the curves, and rides smooth. I might say it has too much power-I'm always having to slow it down on the freeway, because it's up to 80mph and over without even feeling like it. Looks sporty and gets alot of compliments. It does make a bit of a whining noise on hills, but there's no decrease in power at all. My only issue with it is the cab forward design makes stop lights hard to see sometimes-I have to lean forward. But a small inconvenience compared to how amazing this car drives and handles. And I got my first speeding ticket in it!
Sponsored cars related to the Stratus
Related Used 2004 Dodge Stratus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner