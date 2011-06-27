Used 2003 Dodge Stratus Coupe Consumer Reviews

Stratus RT Coupe 2003 Karlie , 01/22/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I liked the features that came with this car from day one. I have had it just over a year now and have never had it into the mechanic shop for anything more than routine maintainance. Report Abuse

Patrick's R/T Patrick N , 07/02/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my Stratus R/T a few days before Mother's Day and have loved driving it ever since! The car only had 19,426 original on it, not bad at all for a five year old car. My deep red baby drives like a champ and the sport suspension keeps me firmly on the road with no worries. The black leather looks great and is pretty comfortable on long drives. The automatic shifts with ease and the exhaust note sounds awesome (just loud enough not to be ricer). The trunk is surprisingly large and the cargo net is a nice touch.

2003 Dodge Stratus RT 5 speed Sean , 11/21/2015 R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car which I purchased used with around 19k miles in 2005 for about $14k. Ten years later with 196529 Miles it's still purring. Replaced clutch only once few thousand miles ago and little to no repairs... mostly just usual and simple maintenence. This car is simple as it has no ABS or any high tech which I actually prefer; I have a removable gps and CD player with blutooth which is all I need; no expensive electronics to break and worry about spending lots of money on. The dashboard has curled up years ago from sun exposure but whatever... No big deal anymore. My suspension went and it's a rough ride and rattles and shakes on rough roads, as something went, but I can't exactly pin it down and it's not in my opinion worth the money or headache to repair. I can deal with it as I have gotten used to it and its not that bad. I've had this car ten years @ one third of my life so that says a lot about how much I like the car, it's dependability and me not wanting to buy another as I purchased it in full @ about $14k and never had car payments... Who wants car payments? Also, the cloth driver seat is in rough shape but that is to be expected with all these Miles. It burns a some oil too which is pretty typical for an old car with this many miles; not worth fixing now as I'll just cheap oil. I drive this car for work very hard and with this manual transmission I've never had any real issues, repairs or anything go wrong which would go wrong with an automatic. I'm forever staying with manual transmissions. Great vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The best car ever! Jamie , 06/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car when it was a year old with 23,000 miles on it, and I couldn't have asked for anything better when I bought this car! I have had my car now for a little over 5 years, and I have had no problems whatsoever with this vehicle. It's never even been in the shop! Very, very spacious front seats, and I personally think the back seat has plenty of room. What can you expect with a 2-door car?? Car still rides and drives wonderfully, looks great, and I think I will probably drive it for the rest of my life because I love it so much. My only complaint is the leather on the dash is started to pull away from the plastic in areas, but that is due to sun exposure.