  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Stratus
  5. Used 1995 Dodge Stratus Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Stratus
5(22%)4(45%)3(22%)2(11%)1(0%)
3.8
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Stratuses for sale
List Price Estimate
$740 - $1,903
Used Stratus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good, economical car

Shewinked, 02/14/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car with 50K miles on it. I've had to replace the oxygen sensor 3 times (engine light stays on), and the electical system goes out where the radio, heat/ac and lights don't work. If I stop and turn the car off and then back on, it's restored. Otherwise, it's been a great car. It was cheap and great in-between car. It looks great, people always think it's newer than it actually is.

Report Abuse

Great Car - No Problems

Joeg, 03/30/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have put over 127,000 miles on this dependable car in over 8 years of fun driving. It is the base model so there are not many features on it, but it is still fun to drive. We have not put any money into it except for the usual (brakes, tires). It is been used by our teenagers for the last two years and even with them driving it, it has held up well. Just yesterday someone who was driving a 2002 Stratus asked us if our 1995 Stratus was a 1999 model. It is still lokking good. I just hope it makes it through my teenage kids.

Report Abuse

The 2.4L Mopar disaster

Jimmie, 04/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was the first year for the Chrysler made 2.4L engine and the head gaskets had to be replaced every 20 - 30K miles. Don't check the oil and you lose the engine. Head gaskets were scarce in '99 and my engine burned out at 90K miles and had to be replaced with a used one which was almost impossible to find. It took over a month to find a good replacement engine. It just had it's second head gasket replaced approx. 50K mi. The dealer didn't even question the request; in and out in 8 hrs. and $800; thank you very much!

Report Abuse

Think before you buy...

Pam, 06/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has had its share of time in the shop. I have replaced the head gasket twice and am working on a third time, and this time someone else can pay for it. I have found no easy fixes to this car as every little thing is part of a bigger package. You can't buy little parts as they are all part of a bigger part that can't be broken down. This vehicle leaks oil constantly.

Report Abuse

Good little car

walanr, 08/17/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has proven to be a nice and dependable car for using on occasion for the last 15 years. Sure, there may not be many miles on it, but the body and mechanical have held up well. It's remarkable how small this car is compared to its successor cars today. Chrysler needs to make small cars like this again.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Stratuses for sale

Related Used 1995 Dodge Stratus Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles