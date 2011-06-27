  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Stealth Coupe Consumer Reviews

Stylin and Profilin'

R. Robinson, 05/07/2008
Let me start by stating that I am a "car guy" to the bone. My search criteria for a vehicle is simple; two doors, manual, awd and a minimum of 300 hp! I bought the TT version of this car and have been on cloud 9 ever since. For a car that is 18 years old and has active exhaust, ECS and AWS for a price less than used Pontiac, you can';t beat that! I have the pearl white version and even today people turn and give me the "thumbs- up". In a vehicle like this you don't have to speed, all you have to do is cruise. However, if it is speed you need, it is there for you. There has only been one failure with this car related to the ECU, which was replaced. In short this is the ride for me! Stay cool

Stealth

joshuas311, 06/20/2002
Fas, cheap and reliable

Most underated sports car

Justyn, 05/04/2002
I picked up a 91 RT the day it was traded in, by an older couple who were driving away in a new station wagon. The car was still dirty, and I don't think the dealership realized which model they had on thier hands. I had them throw some new tires, and drove it home. This was the most exciting sports car I have ever driven. AWD, All Wheel Steering, all the features you could ask for. And top of all that, it could not be beaten on the road. Stock! A wreck at over 100 miles an hour (which I walked away from) ended that cars life. If I could find another RT with low miles, I would pick it up in a minute. This car is worth 3 or 4 times it's value!

Fun but expensive!

Firehawk5th, 10/26/2002
If you love performance then this is the car, if in good shape and all service intervals have been taken care of. I own a 1991 Twin Turbo. It is probably the best handling car I have ever owned. I have owned many sports cars. The sound of the turbos is awesome. The car will fly! But these cars are expensvie to maintain also. Parts are priced high and usually simple things require a lot of labor at dealers or your local mechanic. Just follow the intervals to the "T" and you will ok. But this is an awesome machine and will get you in trouble!

Hidden Gold

Brennen Graff, 11/26/2002
The Stealth is an amazing machine. The first time I laid eyes on one I knew I had to have one. I soon bought a '91 R/T TT. Maybe it is the styling, maybe it is the twin turbocharged 3 liter V6, maybe it's the 9000rpm tach, but I love this car. 320 stock horses of muscle. This car, I feel is the best sports car for dollar that you can find, it is often overlooked and no one I have talked to knew what a Stealth was. It should be recognized widely! You have to have one to know exactly what I'm talking about, and if you do, I'm sure you would agree with me.

