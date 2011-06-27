  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  5. Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Sprinter Cargo
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sprinter Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,868 - $9,918
Used Sprinter Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Great Van!

grasspress, 08/03/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I special ordered this van in December 2005 (I wanted a selection of options and color I could not find in stock); it arrived in April 2006. So far: I love it! It is comfortable and fun to drive (while keeping in mind it is a cargo van) The quality is excellent (only one defect--a trim piece the dealership corrected quickly without complaint); and the mileage has been from 24-29mpg. I simply don't have any complaints, and if anything happened to it, I would immediately order a replacement.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sprinter Cargos for sale

Related Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles