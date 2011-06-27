  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Spirit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1994 Dodge Spirit Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Spirit for Sale
List Price Estimate
$656 - $1,686
Used Spirit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Motorized seatbelt is introduced for front passengers. Highline and ES trim designations are retired. All 1994 Spirits come equipped one way, with various option packages available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Spirit.

5(58%)
4(32%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I wish they were all made like this.
Lupdawg,08/04/2008
These cars are like Wonka's everlasting gob stopper. Once you work the original kinks out, the cars last forever. Stay on top of the maintenance and it will be there for you. Mine has been broad sided and brought back from the brink of death. It still gets over 25 mpg hwy. Great car.
Good car some repairs
mark,07/18/2007
When I bought the car it had a burnt valve, and because of that it would idle in reverse or drive. The head gasket is a problem, but the engine is hard to hurt. It can pull a 1,000 pound trailer with 500 pounds of equipment. When you work the problems out due to age. It's a nice car.
Great lil mid-size
Edwin,04/16/2008
i bought this car for $300 from a lady that could not afford to fix it. It had 205,000 miles on it and it would hardly run, luckily parts are easy to find and reasonably priced. this car as the 3.0L V-6 built by Mitsubishi, which is a very powerful and reliable engine. all problems have been fixed and this thing ROCKS. Plenty of room for anything, seats 5-6 people, big trunk for speakers, handles well for its size and even better with bigger wheels 16s-17s. stops well and accelerates well with the V-6
Decent car for money
Ray,04/28/2009
Hard to find a more rounded car for the $$. I own a 91 Plymouth Acclaim and a 94 Spririt. They have the usual issues around 100k such as the head gasket and the paint on the 94 (white) is flaking off. I get 22mpg average which is not too bad. The local salvage yard is full of these cars so parts are almost free. The car has a surprising amount of room and decent build quality. I've had both cars head gaskets replaced around 90k. I bought a rebuilt head for the 94 for <200.00. The ignition switch broke in both cars but is a really easy fix. I found a car at the salvage yard with a new switch and keys in it. Slapped it in and off I went. I keep spares on hand from salvaged cars.
See all 19 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Spirit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Dodge Spirit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Dodge Spirit

Used 1994 Dodge Spirit Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Spirit is offered in the following submodels: Spirit Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Dodge Spirit?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Dodge Spirits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Spirit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Dodge Spirit.

Can't find a used 1994 Dodge Spirits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Spirit for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,842.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,428.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Spirit for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,415.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,384.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Dodge Spirit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Spirit lease specials

Related Used 1994 Dodge Spirit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles