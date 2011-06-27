1994 Dodge Spirit Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$656 - $1,686
Used Spirit for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Motorized seatbelt is introduced for front passengers. Highline and ES trim designations are retired. All 1994 Spirits come equipped one way, with various option packages available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Spirit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Lupdawg,08/04/2008
These cars are like Wonka's everlasting gob stopper. Once you work the original kinks out, the cars last forever. Stay on top of the maintenance and it will be there for you. Mine has been broad sided and brought back from the brink of death. It still gets over 25 mpg hwy. Great car.
mark,07/18/2007
When I bought the car it had a burnt valve, and because of that it would idle in reverse or drive. The head gasket is a problem, but the engine is hard to hurt. It can pull a 1,000 pound trailer with 500 pounds of equipment. When you work the problems out due to age. It's a nice car.
Edwin,04/16/2008
i bought this car for $300 from a lady that could not afford to fix it. It had 205,000 miles on it and it would hardly run, luckily parts are easy to find and reasonably priced. this car as the 3.0L V-6 built by Mitsubishi, which is a very powerful and reliable engine. all problems have been fixed and this thing ROCKS. Plenty of room for anything, seats 5-6 people, big trunk for speakers, handles well for its size and even better with bigger wheels 16s-17s. stops well and accelerates well with the V-6
Ray,04/28/2009
Hard to find a more rounded car for the $$. I own a 91 Plymouth Acclaim and a 94 Spririt. They have the usual issues around 100k such as the head gasket and the paint on the 94 (white) is flaking off. I get 22mpg average which is not too bad. The local salvage yard is full of these cars so parts are almost free. The car has a surprising amount of room and decent build quality. I've had both cars head gaskets replaced around 90k. I bought a rebuilt head for the 94 for <200.00. The ignition switch broke in both cars but is a really easy fix. I found a car at the salvage yard with a new switch and keys in it. Slapped it in and off I went. I keep spares on hand from salvaged cars.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Dodge Spirit features & specs
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Spirit
Related Used 1994 Dodge Spirit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019