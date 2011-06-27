  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Spirit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

1990 Dodge Spirit Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Spirit for Sale
List Price Estimate
$741 - $1,906
Used Spirit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Base models can be equipped with V6 power. A driver airbag is newly standard. ES model gets four-wheel disc brakes and more sound insulation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Spirit.

5(18%)
4(73%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 Dodge Spirit ES
robertd25,12/29/2003
I too purchased this car new. Back in 1990 there wasn't much to choose from for that price with a 6 cylinder. It was well taken care of & garaged but had too many problems. The engine was pulled to replace a freeze plug, transmission was weak from day one, ignition tumbler broke (had to be towed) the battery imploded (towed again), head gasket went, high beams failed, radio worked intermittently, heater stop working, finally the main seal and cam seal went at the same time. The body is still perfect and it has the original exhaust system. This car has 121000 miles.
a car that gets you there
Alfredo,08/23/2002
an all around good car
Best first car
Owen,10/06/2010
I have owned the car for a while now and it has been great to me. when you have a light foot, you can get 25 mpg in the city and over 35 mpg on the highway. the 2.5 is a great little motor. only have a 3 speed auto. ac still works and blows 50 degree air into the car. it also has a great ride to it. it irons out a lot of the bumps on the road. i am 6 foot 1 and i can fit any where and be comfortable, even with the front seats as far back as possible and sitting in the back. the big trunk in it is also great to have because i always carry around my tools and i still have a lot of space to fit a kart full of groceries in it at the same time.
VROOM VROOM
2.5 liter???,02/06/2002
I bought this car about 2 months ago. It has rus on the hood and trunk and under the bottoms of the doors. The tachometer likes to stick and the speedometer is off. With 179,000 miles I dont like to take it over 75 mph because it makes strange noises when I go fast. It has strong acceleration for a 4 cylinder automatic though. Overall I like it for my first car.
See all 11 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Spirit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Dodge Spirit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Dodge Spirit

Used 1990 Dodge Spirit Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Spirit is offered in the following submodels: Spirit Sedan. Available styles include LE Turbo 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, ES Turbo 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and Turbo 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Dodge Spirit?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Dodge Spirits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Dodge Spirit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Dodge Spirit.

Can't find a used 1990 Dodge Spirits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Spirit for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,453.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,875.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Spirit for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,191.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,639.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Dodge Spirit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Spirit lease specials

Related Used 1990 Dodge Spirit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles