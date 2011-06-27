I have owned the car for a while now and it has been great to me. when you have a light foot, you can get 25 mpg in the city and over 35 mpg on the highway. the 2.5 is a great little motor. only have a 3 speed auto. ac still works and blows 50 degree air into the car. it also has a great ride to it. it irons out a lot of the bumps on the road. i am 6 foot 1 and i can fit any where and be comfortable, even with the front seats as far back as possible and sitting in the back. the big trunk in it is also great to have because i always carry around my tools and i still have a lot of space to fit a kart full of groceries in it at the same time.

