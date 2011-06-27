  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Spirit
  5. Review
1993 Dodge Spirit Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

LE and R/T models are dropped from lineup. Turbocharged engines are gone. Four thousand flexible-fuel models are produced. Grille is now color keyed. CD player is added to options list. Rear styling is revised.

Great Value
Reno Rider,01/12/2010
'93 Spirit, 2.5L, Gold Package. Excellent value and performance. Purchased new and after 191K miles car is reliable. Maintenance cost/mile less than 4 cents. Routinely serviced, particularly transmission. No problems. Don't recommend the 3.0L engine - had that on a '88 Ply mini van and had engine and trany issues. Same trany on the spirit and no problems. Offers 6 seat belts and more leg room than some larger more expensive cars. Biggest expense was a brake proportioning valve failure. Engine, AC, trany, power steering pump fine. Replaced alternator and water pump twice. 2.5L has a timing belt which had to be replaced 3xs per mfg recommendation. Power okay.
Good Car
Meg ,12/30/2002
This car is a very relieble car. It was my first car from my parents, dont laugh, it is very good on gas and hasn't had many problems. Although it is a good car it is not that fun to drive. It isn't sporty or nice but if your unlike me and just want a good car this would be a good car to purchase.
I'm just sayin', it's no Dodge Spirit!
Jayson S.,02/29/2020
LE 4dr Sedan
I was blessed to be told by an automotive wholesaler friend of mine, of this one owner, 1993 Dodge Spirit Highline w/73k miles. That info there is enough for me to know I'm buying it right. I didn't even know what it looked like. Never heard of them. That was then... Lemme tell you, I have never obsessed over anything in my life until I saw this car. Mine is the 3.0L V6 w/power options but without the oil press. gauge or tachometer. Within 3 months I sold my low mileage, fully loaded, black-on-black 2001 Honda Accord EX w/the V6 to purchase a one owner, low miles 1994 Chrysler Lebaron LE. (If you don't know about these cars they're triplets: The Dodge Spirit, the Plymouth Acclaim & the Chrysler Lebaron) I Love these cars!!! As far as I'm concerned there is not a better looking car ever designed than these car models! And they are sleepers! If I ever have lotsa money, I will have a fleet of these cars. Please, if you find one for sale, don't buy it! I want it!!!
Spirit
CarMikie,05/28/2006
Purchased this vehicle as a second owner car, with 31, 302 miles. It now has 76,000 miles on it and has had not one, not two, but three automatic transmissions in it. We have also replaced the front wheel bearings twice. This car is lady driven but all in all it's just another piece of junk. The power windows have malfunctioned and the air conditioner compressor is noisy when engaged, and we have had significant issues with the idling. My recommendation, they are no good.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
101 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
101 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Dodge Spirit Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Spirit is offered in the following submodels: Spirit Sedan. Available styles include Highline 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

