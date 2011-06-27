I was blessed to be told by an automotive wholesaler friend of mine, of this one owner, 1993 Dodge Spirit Highline w/73k miles. That info there is enough for me to know I'm buying it right. I didn't even know what it looked like. Never heard of them. That was then... Lemme tell you, I have never obsessed over anything in my life until I saw this car. Mine is the 3.0L V6 w/power options but without the oil press. gauge or tachometer. Within 3 months I sold my low mileage, fully loaded, black-on-black 2001 Honda Accord EX w/the V6 to purchase a one owner, low miles 1994 Chrysler Lebaron LE. (If you don't know about these cars they're triplets: The Dodge Spirit, the Plymouth Acclaim & the Chrysler Lebaron) I Love these cars!!! As far as I'm concerned there is not a better looking car ever designed than these car models! And they are sleepers! If I ever have lotsa money, I will have a fleet of these cars. Please, if you find one for sale, don't buy it! I want it!!!

