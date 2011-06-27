The best car I have owned. I do the maitenance myself and has been extremely reliable( 2.5 engine w/ 3spd auto).. It is easy and cheap to work on. Unfortunately, having been through 24 winters, the underside is starting to fall apart but the sheet metal above still looks good. I have no complaints with my Spirit. An update- car got hit by texter last year. I drove it for another month until insurance settled, took possesion of the car. It was built like a vault. The Hyundia that hit it in the side bounced off and was heavily damaged in the front. My door was just dented in. Was auctioned off at a salvage yard and I happened to see it parked in a driveway on the other end of town, still being driven. I would buy another one if I could as this car was far superior to the Buick I bought afterwards.. Unbelievable!

