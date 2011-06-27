  1. Home
1992 Dodge Spirit Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

R/T gets revised gear ratios to make it accelerate faster, and revised suspension tuning to make it handle better. V6 models can be equipped with either a three-speed automatic or a four-speed unit. Alloy wheels are restyled.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Spirit.

5(42%)
4(44%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Piece of Crap Ever
Andrew,06/26/2010
Drove the hell out of this car (I got it when I was 16, now I'm 23). Gone 120 on the highway, hill hopping, off roading, trash can bowling, and even hit a deer going at a decent speed. Took out a mailbox going 45 and only left a small indent in the bummer. Spend my late teens burning out a lot. The tranny has held together like a champ, I do rust through tail pipes once every 1.5 years though. You do have to watch the oil closely this thing Burns oil like it is gas. Got it at 150,000 miles and drove for another 60k. This glorious dump just keeps running. If you are looking for a cheap beater get a v6 model with low miles and then get on down the road, you won't regret it.
A great basic car
Lubener,12/21/2015
4dr Sedan
The best car I have owned. I do the maitenance myself and has been extremely reliable( 2.5 engine w/ 3spd auto).. It is easy and cheap to work on. Unfortunately, having been through 24 winters, the underside is starting to fall apart but the sheet metal above still looks good. I have no complaints with my Spirit. An update- car got hit by texter last year. I drove it for another month until insurance settled, took possesion of the car. It was built like a vault. The Hyundia that hit it in the side bounced off and was heavily damaged in the front. My door was just dented in. Was auctioned off at a salvage yard and I happened to see it parked in a driveway on the other end of town, still being driven. I would buy another one if I could as this car was far superior to the Buick I bought afterwards.. Unbelievable!
Perfect First Car!
danilittrell,10/16/2012
I got this car a little over a year and a half ago, and It had just over 100,000 miles on it. I've put on about 20,000 miles since then, and I haven't had any major issues. Of course, since it is not 10 years old, a lot of the parts are giving out because of age, but other than that, it runs great. I have a V6 Automatic, so I don't have the best gas mileage. If I wasn't looking for a car with better gas mileage, I would continue to drive this car 'til it gave out (which I'm sure it could go another 5-6 years easily.) It is true, TAKE CARE of your car and it will take care of you! Since I've done that, the problems have been minimal! Love my dodge!
260,000 and still going
jsav,12/26/2007
I bought this car with about 110,000 on it. Now it has 260,000 and still getting around 25mpg, and about 28mpg after a tune up. I have not touched this motor other then regular tune ups and I broke the timing belt at 204000 and replaced it. I have put a power steering pump, fuel pump and starter on this car. I change oil about every 5000 and it does not affect it. It have the 3.0 v6. I work construction and this is my work car so it really gets abused but I can not complain one bit. I had a plan of retiring it when it hit 1/4 million miles, but I figured lets go for 300000. I put snows on it in the winter and it gets around great. I have hit a couple deer with it ect. what a car.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
224 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
