Consumer Rating
(15)
1991 Dodge Spirit Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

R/T trim level debuts with monochromatic paint scheme, sport-tuned suspension, 2.2-liter twin-cam turbocharged engine good for 224 horsepower, and 6.5 second zero-to-60 times. Four-wheel ABS is newly optional on all Spirit models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Spirit.

5(47%)
4(53%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long Term Owner
JohnQ,07/03/2003
I bought this car in 1991 and have driven it for over 12 years. Repairs have been been minor and very few. Maintenance is easy to do myself and the parts are standard and not expensive. This is without a doubt the most reliable car I have ever owned, and has certainly been a good value. I keep thinking that I will trade it in when it dies but it just keeps on running great. I can still do 75 mph on the highway and it still gets 24 mpg driving around town.
Spirit good for 250,000
LNciholson,05/04/2002
Purchased the Car at 70,000. Parked it at 250,000 miles. Great car at 27- 30mpg. Temp was a problem on this 4 cyl. Suggest changing to a 3rd party radiator, all heating and cooling problems stopped. Had to replace head gasket and air conditioner due to high temp. Replace the radiator and this car will run forever at 75. Use injector cleaner to improve gas mileage. I would not consider a 6 cyl.
Keeps on Ticking
joburnet,04/28/2003
When I bought this vehicle it had 84k miles on it and now it has almost 170k. It has lasted me through college and is still going and I have never had any major problems. It is starting to show it's age, paint is starting to peel in places, but it's never let me down and actually handles great in the snow. The 2.5 Liter engine is very good quality but I can't speak for the others.
250,000 and still fun !
Matt in Penna,05/24/2002
I bought my 1991 6 cyl ES as a work car and found it to be the best I ever had. I still use it as a fun car after 250,000 miles. Guess what - I went out and bought a beautiful 1992 Spirit as its replacement! Sadly I wrecked it in the rain - but it saved my life - solidly built machine. I'm currently looking for a 94-96 Spirit to replace it. My opinion -if you see one - buy it!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
224 hp @ 2800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Dodge Spirit Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Spirit is offered in the following submodels: Spirit Sedan, Spirit R/T. Available styles include R/T Turbo 4dr Sedan, LE Turbo 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, ES Turbo 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan.

