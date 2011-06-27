Used 1991 Dodge Spirit R/T Consumer Reviews

I bought this car a few months for fun, and as a work car. I'm amazed at how much power Dodge got out of the 2.2L engine! It surprises everyone who rides in it, and all those left behind! The seats are pretty comfortable, and there is plenty of room. If you get a chance, and can find one (only 1200 built) grap it... it's a great sedan for well under $2000!

Old Dave , 09/05/2006

This year I used this car for business travel about 125 miles/day about 4 days each week. Car performed very well in all types of weather including snow and ice. I had winter tires on it. It would do 30-31 mpg at 75 mph all day long. Very quick and good handling, never boring to drive. It is possibly the best all around car I have ever owned. I would buy another with no hesitation if I could find a nice one. One shows up on eBay from time to time. I keep watching.