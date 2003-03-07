Used 1991 Dodge Spirit for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Spirit
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Spirit
Overall Consumer Rating4.515 Reviews
JohnQ,07/03/2003
I bought this car in 1991 and have driven it for over 12 years. Repairs have been been minor and very few. Maintenance is easy to do myself and the parts are standard and not expensive. This is without a doubt the most reliable car I have ever owned, and has certainly been a good value. I keep thinking that I will trade it in when it dies but it just keeps on running great. I can still do 75 mph on the highway and it still gets 24 mpg driving around town.