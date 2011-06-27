My Grandmother left me this car when she passed away in 2012. She had bought the car when it was next to new. All through the years, I took care of the cosmetic maintenance and oil changes. That was pretty much all this car ever needed. It is great on gas and has never left either one of us stranded. It has carried us wherever we needed to go. The only major fix was a bad head gasket in 2010. The air conditioner is freezing cold. It has never leaked or used any fluids. It is only driven in the spring, summer, and fall now. I would love to have another one as a daily driver. Unfortunately, these cars did not withstand the years of salt around here. They are few and far between now. The car still turns many heads and receives compliments from the people who remember them. *2019 update* - Still have all good things to say about this car. It just keeps going and going. Brakes, tires, blower motor resistor, and A/C compressor are the only expenses I had in the past 7 years.

Read more