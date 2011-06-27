1994 Dodge Shadow Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,764
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Four-door hatchback production stops midyear. Front passengers are now restrained by motorized seatbelt to comply with federal regulations. Air conditioning runs on CFC-free coolant this year.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
moparman,06/12/2008
I bought this car already torn down, i am using this car to race at a circle track. The car is completely stock no improvements. It is very fast (won the first and only race so far) I race against people who put 2 grand into the car with performance stuff i bought the car for $450 and have put about $250 into it but that is expected with a race car. Only thing I've had to replace was rack and pinion and a starter(plugs and wires)
Andy,05/04/2017
ES 4dr Hatchback
My Grandmother left me this car when she passed away in 2012. She had bought the car when it was next to new. All through the years, I took care of the cosmetic maintenance and oil changes. That was pretty much all this car ever needed. It is great on gas and has never left either one of us stranded. It has carried us wherever we needed to go. The only major fix was a bad head gasket in 2010. The air conditioner is freezing cold. It has never leaked or used any fluids. It is only driven in the spring, summer, and fall now. I would love to have another one as a daily driver. Unfortunately, these cars did not withstand the years of salt around here. They are few and far between now. The car still turns many heads and receives compliments from the people who remember them. *2019 update* - Still have all good things to say about this car. It just keeps going and going. Brakes, tires, blower motor resistor, and A/C compressor are the only expenses I had in the past 7 years.
familycarman,03/01/2002
I am the 2nd owner on the car, it had been a rental car for a year prior. We have put over 80,000 miles ourselves on the car. Used as primary family car from 20,000 miles to 98,000 miles, now my commutter car. No major complaints-- although regular maintenance is getting quite expensive-- I spend about $1000 about every 18 months in the last few years at the dealership making sure it is in top-quality condition.
AUF_Outlaw,04/29/2002
Excellent and reliable car. Only problems I have had come directly from previous owner (a/c was damaged from a shop it was taken to for a recharge). Oxygen sensor has gone bad, but easily fixed. The car is fun to drive, has an excellent amount of power for a 4cyl... Can even burn some rubber (front wheel drive as well). Handling and breaking is awesome. Overall, it drives like a higher-end car. Interior is roomy, and easily accesable and easy to store (hatchback makes it a whole lot bigger to play with). Only thing I wish was that it came with a center arm-rest :D
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
