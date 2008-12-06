Used 1994 Dodge Shadow for Sale Near Me

I bought this car already torn down, i am using this car to race at a circle track. The car is completely stock no improvements. It is very fast (won the first and only race so far) I race against people who put 2 grand into the car with performance stuff i bought the car for $450 and have put about $250 into it but that is expected with a race car. Only thing I've had to replace was rack and pinion and a starter(plugs and wires)

Read more