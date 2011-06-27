Used 1991 Dodge Shadow Consumer Reviews
Fun Car with Speed & Reliability
This is my second 1991 ES Convt Turbo. I can't tell you how thrilled I was to find another. Very, very hard to find. This one had only 80K (Carfax certified) The Paint was very good except the trunk area. Not one ding on the car. The top is in VGC and the interior looks great. The car runs and drives excellent and everything works except A/C which was converted to 134a & just needs a compressor. Driving impression: The Turbo really sends this car flying and yet the engine at normal operating speeds is quite quiet & smooth, even at a stop light. This is the best car experience for $2,000 you can get. VG Reliability. It will blow the doors of any 90's Miata, etc.
Best car for family
My 91 shadow american is the best car for a family. Its not made to 'get up and go' like a sports car but a family thats looking for a reliable car that goes and goes, this is it. The only thing replaced in this car was the fuel pump. Everything else has been perfect. My car doesnt have power windows, cruise and all that. What it does have is quality and dependablity. Thats what makes it a great car. Two car seats in back fit fine. The kids enjoy riding in our car.
Great car, lots of power, lots of fun
This is a 2.5 turbo automatic convertible. It takes turns like it's on rails. It has power off the line and on the highway. It really handle well, and idle smoothly. These 2.5 liter engines are just about bulletproof. Automatic shifting is smooth. Just love the car. Seats are real comfortable. Just a great car and cheap to maintain. The most fun you can have driving and very dependable.
Love it!
I really love my Shadow... as a teen age girl its the best thing sence sliced bread. IT runs well and the convertable top it great!
Fun to Drive
At 150K, this car runs like a Tiger! The 2.2 litter four-cylinder engine averages 25-city/30-highway mileage per gallon. The two misgiving on this vehicle are the air-conditioning and 0to 40 miles takeoff speed. The air- condition compressor and high-pressure side hoses need major design improvement.
