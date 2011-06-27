Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

2002 Dodge Ram Conversion Van C. Isaacson , 09/10/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have only had the van for about 2 weeks. So far so good. I chose to purchase the 5.2 Liter V8 over the 3.9 Liter V6. Glad I did. I also opted for a conversion van which offered some nice amenities. Dealershiop was offering 0% financing for 60 months and $10,000 dollars off. Report Abuse

Good Rig virgil77 , 08/17/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have an '02 Ram Van 1500, Regency Conversion, 3.9l V6, 3 speed automatic. Bought it because it was roomy and relatively cheap ($19k brand new in Aug 03). I really like the van but my wife has trouble getting in and out of it. Passengers really, really like the 2nd row captain's chairs and 3rd row bench. I added a flip down TV and they really enjoy that. I thought the V6 would be underpowered but except for merging onto freeways I am satisfied. 4 speed auto might have helped. Fuel economy is acceptable, 15 mpg typical on the highway, 13 in town. Have gotten 17 mpg on the highway if I keep my speed down.

Fifteen passenger van Mike Sova , 09/19/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased the van in Florida with 16,000 miles on the odometer ($16,000). At 25,000 miles the air conditioning quit and both front control arms broke. Both items were fixed by a dealer in Michigan at no cost to us. We purchased the van to pull a 3800 lb (empty) horse trailer. It does this with ease. It will carry a seemingly infinite amount of cargo (seats are back in Fla.) Overall my wife and I are happy with the vehicle.

Reliable family hauler FedExMatty , 01/30/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This van has been wonderful for our growing family. We took it on a trip the summer of 2003 from GA to MN back tom GA then to FL all in a 2.5 week time. We had ample room for our family of six and the vehicle performed flawlessly. We also pulled a camper from GA to AL and it had no troulbe. I couldn't even tell the camper was there. We love it!!!!!!