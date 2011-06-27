  1. Home
Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ram Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Total Seating15812
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Combined MPGno1412
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.372/465 mi.385/525 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.31 gal.35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Combined MPGno1412
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.40.5 ft.46.2 ft.
Valves161216
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room39 in.39 in.39 in.
Front shoulder room68 in.68 in.68 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Rear head room39.4 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Length231.2 in.187.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6750 lbs.4450 lbs.7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.6.8 in.7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Wheel base127.6 in.109.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
LT245/75R E tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P235/75R15 tiresnoyesno
LT225/75R D tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Starting MSRP
$21,345
Starting MSRP
$23,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.


Research Similar Vehicles