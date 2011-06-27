  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Ram Wagon
3.7
3 reviews
elliott, 09/19/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

my Dodge 2500 conversion 3.9 V6 has power like a rocket kept tuned and oiled,excellent gas mileage. Had minor electrical issues not resolved by dealership on three tries independent solved it. Chicago to Mississippi pulling u-hauls with ease. Ride and sight good decent rode manners. Drove this van in police transport work also. Handles best with maintenance kept.In 5 yrs ownership always started never broke down.Chrysler got it wrong not up-dating. Benz/Chrysler replacement van ugly. I have spent maybe $ 1000.00 in repair during 5yrs.

3500 Ram van holds its own

david, 11/09/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Dodge fulll size 15 passenger vans have their good and bad pts. Turning radius is poor but that seems to be status quo for most vans of this size and year. Gas mileage really isn't that bad for such a huge vehicle, and over many steep hills back and forth on the hwy here in Branson, MO, we get 15-16 mpg on an engine with 135K on it. Transmission went out at 127K, along with the computer(questionable repair by dealer), fuel pump( again questionable repair) and O2 sensor. Some is normal wear and tear, it has towed horse trailers!! Interior design is kinda poor though, its tall to get into, and hard to seat people. If style hasnt changed, Chevy would be my next pick for new van ( mpg and design)

Van Conversion

Nina, 03/23/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been an outstanding vehicle for me. It is a van conversion and the quality is superior. Mechanically we have not had any major repairs. This vehicle pulls my 3-horse slant all over town with pretty good performance. The gas mileage is between 12-15 mpg. I have even had it as high as 20 mpg driving cross country.

Research Similar Vehicles