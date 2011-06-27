Used 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

my Dodge 2500 conversion 3.9 V6 has power like a rocket kept tuned and oiled,excellent gas mileage. Had minor electrical issues not resolved by dealership on three tries independent solved it. Chicago to Mississippi pulling u-hauls with ease. Ride and sight good decent rode manners. Drove this van in police transport work also. Handles best with maintenance kept.In 5 yrs ownership always started never broke down.Chrysler got it wrong not up-dating. Benz/Chrysler replacement van ugly. I have spent maybe $ 1000.00 in repair during 5yrs.

david , 11/09/2005

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Dodge fulll size 15 passenger vans have their good and bad pts. Turning radius is poor but that seems to be status quo for most vans of this size and year. Gas mileage really isn't that bad for such a huge vehicle, and over many steep hills back and forth on the hwy here in Branson, MO, we get 15-16 mpg on an engine with 135K on it. Transmission went out at 127K, along with the computer(questionable repair by dealer), fuel pump( again questionable repair) and O2 sensor. Some is normal wear and tear, it has towed horse trailers!! Interior design is kinda poor though, its tall to get into, and hard to seat people. If style hasnt changed, Chevy would be my next pick for new van ( mpg and design)