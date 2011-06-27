Used 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG141210
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg11/12 mpg9/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.242.0/264.0 mi.198.0/264.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG141210
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l5.2 l5.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.47.1 ft.54.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length180.7 in.224.7 in.224.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.5500 lbs.8100 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.6400 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height79.0 in.79.7 in.80.9 in.
Maximum payload1140.0 lbs.1760.0 lbs.2600.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Tundra
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
