Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van Consumer Reviews

I purchased a 1998 that was in almost brand new condition. Not a nick, ding, scratch or scuff on it. Paint was in perfect condition. The best part is it only had 38,000 miles on it. This baby was a beauty, and a total score of a deal! The only thing I am not happy with at all is the power. Don't ever expect to gun it; this thing has no guts. Mine is the conversion style, and it is very comfortable. Although the passenger's seat does not go back very far and doesn't allow for big shoes. Last thing is, it has a bench seat in the back that converts into a bed, which is perfect for a teenager, but it's not good for an average height male.

George Nemitz , 05/12/2002

I brought my Dodge Wagon/Van new in 1998 for 23,000.00 it has tunred out to be the worst Van I have ever owned. The people who sell them do a good job of making them look good but they should have taken, one for a test drive. The big tires on this van make it fell like it is going to blow over with every little wind,and in the winter it is one of the worst van around in snow. Besides the fact it has limted power with the a 6 cylinder, bad fuel economy, hard to do a simple tune up, bad air conditioning, its to bad that no one at dodge wants to take the bull of ram by the horn and fix it or at least drive it.