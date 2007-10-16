Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van for Sale Near Me
Jeff,10/16/2007
I purchased a 1998 that was in almost brand new condition. Not a nick, ding, scratch or scuff on it. Paint was in perfect condition. The best part is it only had 38,000 miles on it. This baby was a beauty, and a total score of a deal! The only thing I am not happy with at all is the power. Don't ever expect to gun it; this thing has no guts. Mine is the conversion style, and it is very comfortable. Although the passenger's seat does not go back very far and doesn't allow for big shoes. Last thing is, it has a bench seat in the back that converts into a bed, which is perfect for a teenager, but it's not good for an average height male.