Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Best Work Truck on the Market
I traded my 06 3500 which was loaded and had the Cummins 5.9L for the 09 3500 ST with the 6.7L. Both are 4WD DRW. The 09 has a 6 spd man tran and is a bare-bones work horse. It has much more power then the 5.9L did, and the manual tran helps manage the power band well. I tow both a large boat and large 5th wheel with ease. I am hoping for better fuel economy when the engine becomes broken-in, which occured about the 17K point with the 06. MPG increased about 25% at that point. If you need a truck to work for you take a serious look at the Dodge. I have owned 2 F350's and now on my 2nd Dodge 3500. Dodge wins hands down!
nice truck
Have had my new truck for 2.5 months and have 4800 miles on it. I use it for work and tow a 21 foot toy hauler loaded that weighs roughly 9000lbs total. Have 6 spd manual and it works particularly well since I drive over the high sierra mostly. Fuel mileage on my most recent long trip (3000 miles) averaged 10.5 for the duration. That was through Northern Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. Worked great love the power. Yesterday hauled firewood with a 7000lb dump trailer in snow and decomposed granite. Use low range which shifted in beautifully and having the exhaust brake is a big plus. I enjoy driving the truk itself really like Uconnect and the general feel.
former ford guy
I traded in a 2000 ford with the 7.3 diesel. It was chipped and had after market exaust, intake and after market 4r100 trans. This is my 2nd Dodge (had a 72 PW) So far I'm liking this truck, the ford was much faster from 0 to 60 but the 6.7 Cummins has better low end torque and pure pulling power. It handles a 14,600 pound 38 ft toy hauler very well(in the mountains of Oregon). The 6 speed manual allows me to keep it in the power band on hills without much effort. The milage is not great yet but I am hoping for improvment (14.5-16) empty and 10-12 pulling. The over all build quality isn't what the ford was, only time will tell if it all holds up.
I think I got a lemon.
I replaced ball joints every 30k. Finally (at 90k) used aftermarket with offset to get the alignment right, but the dealer wouldn't grease them, so replaced them twice again. Had an exhaust leak in the cab that they never could fix after repeated visits. Also very hard on tires. Fronts wore quickly, rears had to keep well below recommended pressure, probably because I often had no load. I used it mostly for trailer towing. At that it excels! Many little problems. We have a 2005 that has had VERY few problems with almost 300,000 mi. I sold this truck with 150,000 miles on it, and the new owner replaced the automatic transmission. I'm not sure it was necessary, but it kept going into limp mode (wouldn't shift out of 4th gear. Could have been a simpler fix I think, but they talked him into a new one.
Wanted Better
Sold my 06 Ford 6.0 with a chip, it had more power and take off speed than this Dodge does. This Cummins is great, however, I am concerned about the rest of the truck. The dash seems to be made of cheap, thin, plastic. Ride is a little rough compared to the Ford I used to have. I have 13000 on this one so far, have had it to the dealership twice for electronic items that had failed! I hope things get better with my new Dodge, but I do miss my Ford!
