Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

drill deal , 02/17/2009

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am a drill sergeant in the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood MO. I love this truck. It tows great. It is comfortable and everyone loves it. The fuel will improve some after break in. Cummins is the way to go! Look at their track record. They are in iraq with power generating generators for US soldiers. They are in Kuwait, Africa, the army's choice in diesel power. If the army uses it, you and I know there is a reason, a long reputable reason. This truck will be with me until I put at least 500k miles on it. Ford made the faulty 6.0 powerstrokes, and Duramax has not put the time Cummins has in engines. Go and get a real Dodge working machine, for less. A US Army leader said so!