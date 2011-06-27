Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck, buy one and see
I am a drill sergeant in the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood MO. I love this truck. It tows great. It is comfortable and everyone loves it. The fuel will improve some after break in. Cummins is the way to go! Look at their track record. They are in iraq with power generating generators for US soldiers. They are in Kuwait, Africa, the army's choice in diesel power. If the army uses it, you and I know there is a reason, a long reputable reason. This truck will be with me until I put at least 500k miles on it. Ford made the faulty 6.0 powerstrokes, and Duramax has not put the time Cummins has in engines. Go and get a real Dodge working machine, for less. A US Army leader said so!
The little things
I purchased the truck for work around the farm, snow plowing, and pulling farm equipment. It has been a pretty good work horse for the most part, however, I have had several minor issues with it. One of my chronic ones is the red check gauges light comes on and beeps. Its happened 4 times since I've owned the truck. They have replaced the alternator 3 times and a battery once. It does fix the problem, but it has always came back a few months later. I have had no other problems other than recalls. Mileage could be better, however, it has went from 12 to 13 when new to 15 to 16 now. Not bad considering the size of the vehicle.
