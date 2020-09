Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

SUZIE STEINFORT , 04/24/2004

PURCHASED THIS DODGE DIESEL IN OCT OF 2001. LOVE THE TRUCK ITSELF BUT AT 30,000 MI, REPLACED TRAC BAR, SLOPPY STEERING. NOW AGAIN AT 68,000 REPLACED AGAIN. HAD ANOTHER DODGE BEFORE THIS ONE AND ALSO HAD STEERING PROBLEMS THE ENTIRE LIFE OF VEHICLE. LOVE THE TRUCK BUT NOT THE STEERING.