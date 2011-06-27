Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

sniklefritz , 03/23/2004

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I will never spend that much money and time on another dodge car,truck or anything that says dodge,etc.I have replaced injectors 6 times and the factory kept sending bad ones to the shop I spent 2500.00 on a new transmission and the turbo has gone out again all of the little gadgets(seat handles,etc)have fallin off or broke and now I cant trade it cause I will be 6,000 dollars upside down.